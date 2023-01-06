2 Premier League giants eyeing €50-60 million move for PSG superstar Neymar - Reports

Chelsea and Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr., as per Fichajes (h/t CaughtOffside).

The French giants are apparently open to entertaining offers between €50-60 million for the 30-year-old. Neymar has been sensational for the Ligue 1 outfit this season, registering 15 goals and 13 assists in 21 games across competitions.

However, PSG have reportedly decided to put him up for sale in the transfer market due to his high wages. They are believed to be banking on Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi to spearhead their project beyond the end of the season.

The aforementioned price tag would be a huge drop from the €222 million they paid Barcelona to sign him five-and-a-half years ago. But one can argue that the Parisians have gotten their money's worth during that time.

Despite his well-documented injury issues during this period, the PSG forward has scored 115 goals and provided 75 assists in 165 games across competitions. He has helped the Ligue 1 giants win four Ligue 1 titles during that time, alongside nine other domestic cup competitions.

The UEFA Champions League, however, has continued to evade Les Parisiens. They did make the final of the competition in the 2019-20 campaign, helped by Neymar's exploits. The former Barcelona winger either scored or assisted in each of their knockout games until his team's 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the final.

A move to the Premier League could be a new challenge for him. Uber-rich Newcastle could be on the lookout for a superstar signing to announce their arrival on the European landscape.

Chelsea's new owner, Todd Boehly, could have similar motives. The American has spent handsomely since becoming the club's head honcho in May. However, Neymar's potential arrival at Stamford Bridge will be a milestone moment in the club's history.

PSG star Neymar Jr. could yet play another FIFA World Cup game

After Brazil's quarter-final elimination at the hands of Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it was feared that it could be Neymar's last appearance in the tournament.

However, he came out and denied any such speculation after the full-time whistle in that game. The Brazilian playmaker, who is tied with Pele as his country's highest goal-scorer with 77 goals, told ge.globo (h/t Sportstar):

"It’s too early to say that. I’ve no clear ideas yet — I can’t guarantee anything."

The forward missed PSG's recent 3-1 loss against RC Lens in Ligue 1 due to a suspension and could sit out his team's Coupe de la Ligue clash against LB Chateauroux on 6 January.

