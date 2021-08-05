Atalanta enter transfer carousel as they eye Chelsea's star striker - Reports

Atalanta have entered a transfer merry-go-round by showing interest in signing young Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, according to the Daily Mail.

Chelsea have displayed a keen interest in signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan despite having their opening bid rejected by the Serie A champions. However, due to The Blues' constant interest in Lukaku, Inter Milan are now targeting Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata. In order to replace Zapata, Atalanta will try and sign Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, completing the transfer carousel.

Chelsea are getting confident to sign Lukaku soon. Direct talks with Inter, new official bid coming. €12m net per season + add ons offered to Romelu who’s open to re-join Chelsea 🔵 #CFC



Inter are considering Duván Zapata as replacement - and Atalanta will go for Tammy Abraham. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

Atalanta have been reliant on Duvan Zapata for their goals in recent campaigns. The 30-year-old Colombian forward has scored 66 goals for the club in three seasons.

Tammy Abraham, on the other hand, seems to have no future at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. The 23-year-old forward was a transfer target for Aston Villa before they signed Danny Ings from Southampton. Abraham is also wanted by Arsenal and West Ham United.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea have put a £40 million price tag on the young Englishman. However, Atalanta are only prepared to make an offer of £25 million plus bonuses as things stand.

The Serie A side will be in London to face West Ham United on the 7th of August 2021 and are expected to discuss the transfer dealings during that time.

Chelsea chase Romelu Lukaku to solve their striking problems

Despite winning the Champions League last season, Chelsea do have a massive hole in their striking options. The Blues had huge expectations from Timo Werner after his £45 million move from RB Leipzig last summer.

However, Thomas Tuchel was not impressed by the German international's goalscoring antics. Werner managed just 12 goals in 52 matches last term. As a result, Chelsea plan to buy a new centre-forward in the ongoing transfer window.

The Blues are looking to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. Chelsea had an opening bid of €100 million plus Marcos Alonso rejected by the Serie A champions. However, they are set to return with an improved bid for Romelu Lukaku, which will be in the region of around €120-130 million.

Chelsea are in dire need of a new centre-forward after selling Olivier Giroud to AC Milan. They are now close to selling Tammy Abraham to any suitable buyer as well.

Chelsea are preparing a new bid to sign Romelu Lukaku. Proposal expected around €120/130m after opening bid turned down by Inter [€100m + Marcos Alonso involved in the deal]. 🔵 #CFC



Chelsea are also offering Lukaku a long term contract for €12m net per season as salary. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2021

