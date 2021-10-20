Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi wants Barca to renew 24-year-old's contract, PSG prodigy wants to join Blaugrana and more - 20 October 2021

Following their 3-1 win over Valencia over the weekend, Barcelona are now focused on their crucial Champions League tie against Dynamo Kiev. After suffering back-to-back 3-0 defeats at the hands of Bayern Munich and Benfica in their first two games, the Catalans desperately need to win this one.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 20 October 2021.

Newcastle united open talks with Ousmane Dembele

France v Bulgaria - International Friendly

According to Foot Mercato, Newcastle United have started negotiations with Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old, whose contract with the Catalans expires next summer, is free to enter into a pre-contract agreement with any club from January.

Newcastle United have become one of the richest clubs in the world following a takeover by a consortium led by the Saudi Arabian government's sovereign wealth fund.

Ousmane Dembele was signed by Barcelona in 2017 for €135 million. However, constant injury issues have limited the winger's involvement and he has made just a total of 118 appearances for the Catalans over the course of five seasons. He has scored 30 goals and provided 21 assists in that time.

Xavi Simons wants Barcelona move

Xavi Simons

Barcelona youth academy product and PSG teenage prodigy Xavi Simons is keen to return to his former club. According to Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez of Mas Que Pelota, the 18-year-old has asked his agent Mino Raiola to sound out the possibility of returning to Barcelona.

Simons joined La Masia in 2010. He was regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in the academy. However, Simons decided to leave Barcelona and join Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, where he is a regular for the club's u-19 side.

He made his debut for the senior side earlier this year against SM Caen in a Coupe De France matchup. His Ligue 1 debut came against RC Strasbourg in April. He is yet to feature for the first team this term and is thus reportedly trying to engineer a way back to Barcelona.

Xavi wants Barcelona to renew Ousmane Dembele's contract

Soccerex Asia - Day 2

Despite Joan Laporta publicly backing Ronald Koeman, it is common knowledge that the Barcelona manager is walking a tight rope right now. If the team continues to suffer poor results, the Dutchman is expected to be sacked.

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez is considered to be the frontrunner to replace Koeman. Xavi has done a terrific job at Qatari club Al Sadd and has already hinted that he is open to taking over as manager at his former club.

As per several reports, the 41-year-old has asked for certain signings to be made if he is to become manager of Barcelona. On top of that, Planeta Barca claims that Xavi wants the Catalans to extend Ousmane Dembele's contract.

Xavi believes that Dembele and Ansu Fati can form a great partnership on the wings. The Frenchman's current contract is set to expire next summer and the club hasn't been able to reach an agreement over a new contract with the player.

