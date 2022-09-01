French journalists provides fresh update on Chelsea's pursuit of PSG superstar Neymar

ESPN journalist Julien Laurens believes it's too late for Chelsea to secure a deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for forward Neymar.

Reports broke that the Premier League giants were interested in finding a last-ditch transfer for the iconic Brazilian before the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was willing to back Thomas Tuchel even further despite the Blues having already spent £242.18 million this summer.

However, Laurens feels that a move for the former Barcelona attacker will prove too problematic given the amount of time left on his contract.

He said:

“Unless they already have a plan in place, which may be possible. I cannot see a deal like that. Quite complicated as well, considering the length of the contract still remaining for Neymar in Paris."

Neymar has made scintillating start to the season, scoring nine goals and contributing six assists in six appearances.

He has broken Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's record for scoring and assisting in consecutive games having done so in 16 fixtures.

Laurens alludes to the Brazilian's red-hot form at the start of the season as to why PSG would not want to part with the player:

"Right now, if you’re PSG unless, again, you’ve got the perfect replacement for him, which I’m not sure they do, it’s hard to let him go because he’s been the best player so far this season. It’s pretty easy. There’s not even a debate. I think, so I can’t see it happening.”

Chelsea want a high-profile signing but a move for PSG forward Neymar unlikely

It seems unlikely Neymar will arrive

Chelsea are looking for attacking reinforcements and have agreed a deal to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The former Arsenal frontman is set to join the Blues in a player-plus-cash deal with Marcos Alonso going in the opposite direction.

However, Chelsea owner Boehly is renowned for big money signings having done so during his ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Neymar fits the criteria of a high-profile signing and was perhaps the biggest names on the market earlier on in the summer.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi failed to rule out the departure of the Brazilian, saying:

"A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season, said the PSG president. A lot more! They all have to to be 100%. Obviously, we weren't good enough to go far."

These comments were said to have irked Neymar who was starting to consider departing the Parc des Princes.

Since arriving in Paris from Barcelona, the forward has made 150 appearances, scoring 109 goals and contributing 76 assists.

