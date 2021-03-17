Juventus News Roundup: Chelsea to offer pick of three players in swap deal for Paulo Dybala, Juve eye Paris Saint-Germain star as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement and more - 17 March 2021

Juventus have been offered a 'pick of three players including Timo Werner' by Chelsea in a swap deal for Paulo Dybala.

Juventus are preparing well ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window. Due to their poor financial position, they will look to sell some players in the summer and try to bring in a few fresh faces with that money as Andrea Pirlo remains keen to bolster his squad.

Juventus join race for Florian Neuhaus

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus turned 24 just yesterday. He has gone from strength to strength since joining the club in 2017 and is now subject to interest from a host of European clubs.

According to France Football (via Calciomercato), Juventus and their arch-rivals Inter Milan are monitoring the German international. But they will need to fend off competition from a raft of European giants.

Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool are among other clubs interested in securing Neuhaus' services in the summer. The 24-year-old has made 24 appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Juventus to sign Moise Kean if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves club

Ever since Juventus were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, a lot has been said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future. Several reports have suggested that the Portuguese legend is looking to leave the club in the summer with moves to his former club both Real Madrid and Manchester United being mooted.

Zinedine Zidane added fuel to the fire recently by saying that rumours linking Ronaldo to Real Madrid might be true. Now, as per reports, Juventus are eyeing Moise Kean as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo if he chooses to leave.

Kean left Juventus in 2019 to join Everton on a deal worth €27.5 million. Though he struggled at Everton, he has rejuvenated his career at Paris Saint-Germain where he is on loan for the season.

Chelsea to offer 'pick of three players' for Paulo Dybala

According to Calciomercato (via The Express), Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made Paulo Dybala his top transfer target. The report claims that Chelsea are willing to let German striker Timo Werner leave this summer.

Tuchel wants to sign Dybala and is aware that he will need to let one of his top stars leave in order to secure the Argentine's signing. The players that Chelsea are likely to offer are Jorginho, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic. Juventus can take their pick from these three.

Pulisic has reportedly grown frustrated with a lack of game time under Thomas Tuchel but the manager dismissed talks of the USA international leaving. Tuchel said:

"We have so many games and he is in my plans. He is an important player and has the potential to be decisive for us off the bench.

"His job is to be ready like everybody else and when the moment comes, he has to be ready. This is what you sign up for at a club like Chelsea. There is no difference between Christian or anybody else.

"When you sign and play for Chelsea, it is part of the job description of a player to be impatient and patient at the same time.

"Impatient because all of my players are competitors and want to play every single minute, and this is what they all show every day, the hunger and the desire. This is what Christian shows."

