Juventus News Roundup: Juve set to complete transfer of Serie A midfielder, Bianconeri keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain forward and more: 8 January 2021

Juventus are all set to pull off a major deal today and they're planning to conduct more business this month.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo wants to bring reinforcements to his side over the course of the next few weeks as the club chases a tenth consecutive Scudetto. The Bianconeri are thus braced for a busy month of January.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 8 January 2021.

Arsenal legend tips Aaron Ramsey to return to Emirates

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour claims that he is certain that former Gunner Aaron Ramsey will return to the club before hanging up his boots. The Welshman currently plies his trade in the Serie A for Juventus after leaving Arsenal in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer.

Ramsey made 369 appearances for the Gunners over the course of 11 years and has won the FA Cup thrice. After initially finding it difficult to hit his stride in Turin, Aaron Ramsey seems to be doing just fine under new manager Andrea Pirlo.

However, Ray Parlour believes that Ramsey will circle back home once again. He told talkSPORT,

"He’s doing well at Juventus at the moment and enjoying his football. He’s been a top professional his whole career, the way he conducted himself when he left Arsenal. He probably wanted to stay but at that moment in time they didn’t want to give him the wages he wanted.

“He was a brilliant player and I’m sure one day he will come back. He’ll probably finish his career in England – we don’t know where it’s going to be. He could go back to Cardiff.”

Juventus among clubs monitoring Angel Di Maria's contract situation at PSG

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Angel Di Maria has entered the final months of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and is currently free to enter into a pre-contract agreement with any club of his choosing. According to France Football (via Culture PSG), Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are all monitoring Di Maria's contract situation.

The report claims that all three clubs will be ready to meet Angel Di Maria's wage demands which would fall in the ballpark of €13 million per year. It remains to be seen whether Di Maria will continue to be a regular feature in the PSG side now that Thomas Tuchel has been sacked and Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed in his place.

Le Parisien reported last week that Angel Di Maria is waiting to see what kind of a role he would play under the new manager before deciding on extending his contract at the club.

Paris Saint-Germain had long expected to sign winger Angel Di Maria to a new contract, but Le Parisien reports that the 32-year-old Argentina international will now wait to put pen to paper until he knows what role he is to play under Mauricio Pochettino . — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) January 1, 2021

Juventus set to complete transfer of Nicolo Rovella

Nicolo Rovella in action for the Italy u-21 side

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato), Juventus are all set to complete the transfer of 19-year-old Genoa midfielder Nicolo Rovella. The youngster who broke into Genoa's first team recently has been one of their standout performers this season and had emerged as a Juventus target over the past few months.

Juventus and Genoa have a great working relationship and the Old Lady are thus looking to sign him for a fee. The report claims that a deal will be wrapped up soon but Rovella will stay at Genoa on loan till the end of the season.

He won't get much playing time at Juventus right now and that's why the Bianconeri have decided to let Genoa keep him till the end of the season.