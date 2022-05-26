Kylian Mbappe advises Real Madrid target to snub Bernabeu switch and join PSG: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are prepared to exhaust all possibilities to convince Aurelien Tchouameni to turn down Real Madrid in favor of a move to the Parc des Princes this summer.

Los Blancos suffered a major blow in their efforts to sign top target Kylian Mbappe last week. The France international was widely expected to move to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer this summer, but put pen to paper on a fresh deal with the Parisians instead.

Real Madrid are now determined to bounce back from the setback by making a major signing soon. It emerged on Sunday that Carlo Ancelotti's side are keen to 'quickly close' the signing of AS Monaco midfielder Tchouameni.

Reports this week claimed that Los Blancos have made a breakthrough in their attempts to sign the 22-year-old. Tchouameni has been tipped to join the La Liga champions for €80 million this summer.

GOAL @goal Real Madrid have agreed to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for €80m + bonuses, according to RMC Real Madrid have agreed to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for €80m + bonuses, according to RMC 💰 https://t.co/EMUqsmaxEC

However, the deal is far from being completed, according to French outlet Foot Mercato. It is said that PSG are determined to ruin Real Madrid's plans by luring Tchouameni to the Parc des Princes.

According to the aforementioned source, Parisians superstar Mbappe has already spoken to the Frenchman twice. The 23-year-old forward appears to be having a bigger role in negotiations after signing a new contract with the club last week.

Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM Info : Des personnalités recommandent à Tchouameni de suivre le modèle de Mbappé : écrire l'histoire en avant de tenter une aventure à l'étranger



•



• Paris peut s'aligner sur les demandes de l'ASM et du joueur



footmercato.net/a4144492682492… Info : Des personnalités recommandent à Tchouamenide suivre le modèle de Mbappé: écrire l'histoire enavant de tenter une aventure à l'étranger #Monaco veut entre 80 et 100M€• Paris peut s'aligner sur les demandes de l'ASM et du joueur 🚨Info : Des personnalités recommandent à Tchouameni 🇫🇷 de suivre le modèle de Mbappé 🇫🇷: écrire l'histoire en 🇫🇷 avant de tenter une aventure à l'étranger• #Monaco veut entre 80 et 100M€• Paris peut s'aligner sur les demandes de l'ASM et du joueurfootmercato.net/a4144492682492…

Tchouameni has also been advised to follow "Mbappe's model" by many, as per the report. He has been urged to 'write history' in France before seeking a new adventure abroad like the FIFA World Cup winner.

Luis Campos' arrival boosts PSG's chances of signing Real Madrid target Tchouameni

PSG are expected to announce Luis Campos as their new sporting director soon. The Portuguese's arrival could also have a big impact on the Parisians' efforts to sign Tchouameni, according to the aforementioned source.

The midfielder reportedly found PSG's project 'vague' prior to Campos' arrival. However, the 57-year-old seems to have cleared that issue out.

Monaco want a fee in the region of €80 million and €100 million for the 22-year-old. Mauricio Pochettino's side are willing to meet their asking price, as per the report, while agreeing personal terms with Tchouameni is also not a problem.

However, Real Madrid are still in the driving seat to sign the highly-rated midfielder if the report is to be believed. They have already agreed personal terms with the player and are hopeful of acquiring his services soon.

