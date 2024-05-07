Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid shirt number confirmed ahead of long-awaited transfer: Reports

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to sport the iconic No. 10 jersey at Real Madrid next season, as per a report from Le Parisien. Mbappe has already announced his decision to leave Paris St-Germain at the end of the season and reports suggest that the Frenchman is close to signing for the Los Blancos.

As per the Le Parisien report, Kylian Mbappe will wear the iconic No 10 jersey at the club, currently worn by Croatian midfielder Luka Modric. The report suggests that Modric will have to make the crucial decision to either leave Real Madrid in the transfer window or retire.

Modric's decision will ensure a smooth transfer for the Frenchman, who has reportedly dreamt of sporting a Los Blancos jersey since his youth.

Mbappe is gearing up for the Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday night (May 8) as PSG is set to clash against Borussia Dortmund following a 1-0 loss in the first leg tie. Real Madrid will reportedly make Mbappe's signing official after PSG's run in the UCL ends.

Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid reportedly in disagreement over potential transfer announcement date

As per OK Diario director Eduardo Inda, Real Madrid do not want Kylian Mbappe to officially announce his transfer to the club this week. Inda cited 'anonymous sources' while speaking on El Chiringuito TV, revealing that the Frenchman is in a hurry to reveal the same.

As per the OK Diario director, Mbappe wants to make his next destination official once PSG's run in the Champions League is over. This means it could come anytime this week as well, especially if PSG fails to qualify for the finals after losing to Dortmund.

"I'm told that Mbappe would be willing to announce where he will play next season if PSG is eliminated from the Champions League. At his next club, he has been told that if that happens he will [have to] wait several weeks. They don't want the announcement to tarnish the celebration of the La Liga title, the build-up to the final and eventually the final and the conquest of the fifteenth [title]," Inda said.

As the above statement suggests, Real Madrid are reportedly not in a hurry to reveal the transfer. AS previously reported that the Los Blancos had three potential time frames in mind to announce the much-awaited transfer.

They could do it after the UCL final on June 1, after the Euro 2024 in July or right before the commencement of the Euros in June. However, Kylian Mbappe reportedly has his "own plans" and wants to make the transfer official once PSG's Champions League journey is concluded.

As per the same report, Mbappe's mother and agent, Fayza Lamari, also wants his son to wait until the end of the season.