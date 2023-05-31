Manchester United enter race to sign Chelsea and PSG target with €60m release clause: Reports

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been joined by Manchester United in the race to sign Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola (via Leonino).

The 2022-23 season is not yet over and the summer transfer window also does not open internationally until July 1. However, Ugarte, 22, has already emerged as one of the most in-demand midfielders.

It emerged last week that PSG have agreed personal terms with the Uruguay international. It was claimed that Les Parisiens are prepared to trigger the €60 million release clause in Ugarte's contract. However, they appear to be trying to convince Sporting to accept a structured deal instead of paying the full amount at once.

Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in signing the former Famalicao star. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino has approved Ugarte as a target. The London giants are said to be pushing to strike a deal for the midfielder.

A report on Tuesday (May 30) claimed that the Premier League giants are offering €60 million plus €5 million in add-ons. It has also been said that Ugarte prefers to move to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have entered the race to sign Ugarte, according to the aforementioned source. The Red Devils could have an advantage over Chelsea and PSG in the pursuit of the Uruguayan.

Unlike the Blues, the Old Trafford outfit can offer Ugarte UEFA Champions League football next term. Although the Parisians are in Europe's elite competition, the Sporting star's desire to play in the Premier League could act in Manchester United's favor.

Sporting are adamant that they will not sell Ugarte unless his €60 million release clause is triggered. They will reportedly only accept a structured deal if the player's suitors pay more than the termination clause or if the installments are paid in a short space of time.

Liverpool hold genuine interest in Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG target

Another midfielder Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG have been linked with is Borussia Monchengladbach's Kouadio Manu Kone. However, the face stiff competition from Liverpool for the Frenchman's signature.

Kone, 22, is of 'genuine' and 'significant' interest to the Merseyside-based club, according to reports. The Reds have contacted the midfielder's entourage to express their interest.

Monchengladbach are under no pressure to sell Kone as he is contracted to them until June 2025. However, the Bundesliga outfit could reportedly cash in on him for around €40-45 million.

Kone has been a key player for Monchengladbach since joining them from Toulouse for €9 million in 2021. He has made 60 appearances for the club, bagging four goals and two assists. Having impressed for the German side, a big-money move appears to be on the cards for the Frenchman.

Poll : 0 votes