Manchester United and PSG ‘most interested’ in signing 24-year-old star who is likely to secure big transfer this summer - Reports 

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the two sides most interested in signing Napoli's in-form frontman Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian is enjoying a prolific season, scoring 19 goals in 23 games across competitions.

Osimhen has been instrumental in Luciano Spalletti's side's surge towards the Serie A title. His impressive form has been vital for the Italian giants, as he has troubled defences issues throughout the season with his pace and agility.

According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargigga, Osimhen has a high chance of leaving the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the summer. He claims that Manchester United and PSG are definite options. Barigigga said (via Area Napoli):

“For Osimhen, at the moment, there are two concrete options: PSG and Manchester United. For now, they are the two clubs most interested in the football player,”

Bargigga reckons that an auction that starts at a whopping €140 million fee could ensue for the Nigerian:

“We are still in February, and anything can still happen. I think that a real auction could be unleashed on the Nigerian in the coming months. The player’s valuation stands at €120m, but it could increase again if he continues to do so well. Chances are high he’ll go away.”

Manchester United are on the lookout for a new striker, despite signing Wout Weghorst on loan last month till the end of the season. The Dutch forward arrived as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement but has just one goal in ten games across competitions. He's reportedly not expected to earn a permanent move to the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, speculation is growing over the future of Lionel Messi at PSG. The Argentine's contract expires at the end of the season. Reports claim that the legendary attacker is still pondering his future, with a return to Barcelona not out of the equation.

PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe excites Manchester United fans by liking Jadon Sancho's post

Mbappe liked a post from Manchester United's Sancho.

Mbappe has been continuously linked with a departure from PSG amid a reported power struggle between himself, Messi and Neymar. Manchester United have reportedly been linked with an audacious move for the forward.

The Red Devils are up for sale, and Qatari bank manager Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has confirmed a bid of €5.1 billion (€4.5 billion) for a full takeover of the club. If he becomes the new owner, a big-money move for Mbappe could materialise.

The Frenchman created intrigue among the Old Trafford faithful after liking Sancho's Instagram post after the latter scored in the 3-0 Premier win over Leicester City at the weekend.

Fans have been envisioning Mbappe joining the Red Devils since then.

Mbappe has been on fire this season, scoring 27 goals in 28 games across competitions. He put pen to paper on a new three-year contract last May, but uncertainty abounds over his future.

