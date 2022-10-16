PSG and Manchester United taking early steps to sign Argentina superstar: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United have asked for information from Inter Milan regarding a potential transfer for Lautaro Martinez, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t ParisFans).

Lionel Messi, Martinez's teammate in the Argentina national team, has already talked to him about a move to PSG. I Nerazzurri are understandably not sold on such a proposition, and Martinez has asked not to talk about a departure for now.

He was in fine form when Inter faced Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on 12 October, scoring and assisting one goal in a 3-3 draw at Camp Nou. It is performances like these that have made the Argentine one of the best forwards in the world.

World-class strikers are a rare commodity, especially in Martinez's age bracket. The 25-year-old is contracted to Inter until the summer of 2026, which could see the club place a big valuation on him.

PSG's need for a forward could be magnified in the coming months considering Kylian Mbappe is reportedly eager to leave the club. The Frenchman has become disillusioned with the contract he signed at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Real Madrid could supposedly make a move for him if an opportunity arises, while Liverpool have also been touted as an option. Martinez, in that regard, could be a smart contingency plan for the Ligue 1 giants.

He started the Serie A season in great fashion, scoring three goals and assisting once in his first four games. However, he did not make a tangible contribution in the five games that followed.

Manchester United interested in AC Milan star compared to PSG's Kylian Mbappe early in his career

As per the Mirror, Manchester United are interested in making a move for AC Milan's Rafael Leao.

The forward was apparently nicknamed the 'Portuguese Mbappe' early in his career. He has certainly made good on the comparisons with the PSG superstar as he won the 'Serie A Player of the Year' award last season when he registered 11 goals along with 10 assists.

Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested in Leao. The Portuguese youngster is entering the best years of his career and only has one and a half years left on his contract. His contract with AC Milan expires on 30 June, 2024.

He is reportedly refusing to renew his deal despite Milan offering him a five-year contract. Manchester United's interest in Leao comes after they signed wingers Jadon Sancho and Antony in back-to-back summer transfer windows.

