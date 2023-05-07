PSG ponder €30m move for former Chelsea star this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are contemplating a move for former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori this summer.

As per L'Equipe, Milan Skriniar is set to sign for Les Parisiens this summer from Inter Milan. However, the Paris-based giants have another name in mind when it comes to bolstering their defence - Tomori.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (h/t le10sport), AC Milan will want at least €30 million for the English centre-back whom they permanently signed from Chelsea in July 2021. He is clearly one of Stefano Pioli's most trusted defenders, having made 39 appearances across competitions this season.

PSG are not against letting Sergio Ramos, 37, leave the club as a free agent this summer. They want the legendary Spanish centre-back to cut his wages in half if he wants to continue at the Parc des Princes beyond the season.

In the event of the former Real Madrid superstar's exit, PSG could have to look for solutions in the market. This is where Skriniar would come in, but Tomori, 25, will still strengthen a light PSG backline to a big extent.

Danilo Pereira is a makeshift centre-back while El Chadaille Bitshiabu, 17, is highly inexperienced at this stage in his career. Tomori will still have four years left on his contract at San Siro at the end of the season. But Milan could reportedly have to part ways with him if they don't make top four this season.

They currently have 61 points from 34 games - two less than fourth-placed Inter Milan.

Journalist opines Conor Gallagher will be perfect for ex-PSG boss at Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly close to joining Chelsea as their next permanent head coach.

The Argentine manager has been without a club since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer despite winning the league title in the 2021-22 season. Pochettino, who has also managed Tottenham Hotspur, looks set to join the west London giants.

Journalist Paul Brown believes 'Poch' will particularly enjoy managing Conor Gallagher. He told GiveMeSport:

"I think Gallagher is perfect for Pochettino. If he goes back to the Spurs blueprint where they were a high-pressing, hard-working, run-you-down team, with talent all over the pitch with wing-backs breaking forward, you could quite easily achieve that at Chelsea."

Despite being on Chelsea's books since 2008, Gallagher made his senior debut for the club this season. He has largely failed to impress during that time, much like his teammates, but it can also be attributed to Chelsea's overall poor form.

The Englishman scored his third goal in his 41st appearance across competitions this season when he netted in the Blues' 3-1 league win against Bournemouth yesterday (May 6).

Poll : 0 votes