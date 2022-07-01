PSG set €50 million asking price for Chelsea-linked defender - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have set an asking price of €50 million for defender Presnel Kimpembe amid Chelsea links, according to Foot Mercato (via PSGTalk).

The 2022-23 season is going to be crucial as far as Kimpembe is concerned. The 26-year-old defender wants regular game time to make it into France's World Cup squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to the aforementioned source, however, PSG are planning to bring in another defender while retaining the likes of Sergio Ramos. The Parisian giants have been linked with a move for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in the summer along with another centre-back.

The possible influx of defenders could make it difficult for Presnel Kimpembe to get regular game-time next season. The Frenchman, therefore, is considering a move away from the Parc des Princes to play a more prominent role next season.

Chelsea and Juventus have both been linked with a move for Presnel Kimpembe in the ongoing summer transfer window. It is worth mentioning that the French defender has previously played under Thomas Tuchel at PSG and the manager is also familiar with the player.

Presnel Kimpembe did play a vital role for Paris Saint-Germain last season. The 26-year-old defender made 41 appearances for the Parisian outfit across all competitions and even scored two goals along the way.

As things stand, Kimpembe still has two years remaining on his PSG contract. Hence, this summer could be the perfect opportunity for the Ligue 1 giants to sell the defender at a high price if they are already planning on bringing in new centre-backs.

Why do Chelsea need an experienced defender like Presnel Kimpembe from PSG?

Chelsea are in serious need of a new centre-back ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Blues have seen two of their main defenders leave the club on free transfers this summer.

Antonio Rudiger has joined Real Madrid on a free transfer while Andreas Christensen has also left following the expiry of his contract. The Danish defender is expected to be announced as the new Barcelona player in the coming weeks.

This leaves Chelsea with an aging Thiago Silva and youngsters Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr as their defensive options.

Juventus, on the other hand, are also interested in signing Presnel Kimpembe from Paris Saint-Germain. The Old Lady see Kimpembe as a direct replacement for Matthijs de Ligt should he leave the club this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Sport Witness), Chelsea themselves are preparing to make an offer for De Ligt.

