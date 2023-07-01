Serie A giants add Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate to transfer wish list: Reports

Napoli have reportedly added Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate to their wishlist as they look to replace Kim Min-jae.

The South Korea international has sealed a move to Bayern Munich for a reported fee of €50 million. According to Corrieredellosport.it, Robin Le Normand of Real Sociedad is a leading candidate to fill the void in their defense.

However, the 26-year-old could cost the entirety of the fee Napoli received for Kim and hence, Napoli have drawn up alternatives. Konate, who joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021 for a fee of €40 million, is one of them.

It would be a surprise if the Reds part ways with the Frenchman just two years into his stay at Anfield. Alongside Virgil van Dijk, he has been Liverpool's finest centre-back in the last two seasons, where he has made a combined 53 appearances.

Moreover, the 24-year-old would be seen as a long-term successor for Van Dijk and the injury-prone Joel Matip (both 31). The 11-cap France international's contract at Anfield runs until the summer of 2026.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Maximilian Kilman and Leeds United centre-back Robin Koch are also wanted by Napoli. The latter, who was relegated from the Premier League with the Whites last season, has also attracted Manchester United and West Ham United's attention.

What Konate said about Liverpool's underwhelming season

Liverpool were in contention to win an unprecedented quadruple in May 2021. They ended that season with the FA Cup and EFL Cup in their bag.

For a club that touched such heights, the 2022-23 season was a failure for the Reds in every sense. They did not win any silverware and finished outside the top four (fifth) for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Recalling the last campaign, Konate told RMC Sport last month:

"We have a rather complicated start to the season. Afterwards, as we have seen over the last two months, we have a certain pressure, we have really remobilised. We said to ourselves "But our objective is the Champions League" and when we look at our last 10 or 11 games, there are 10 victories I believe.

The French centre-back added:

"It's us, it's the players: at one point, we screwed up on the season. But it happens to have seasons like that, we are lucky to have our supporters who are always behind us. The season is over, you don't have to think about it again. We have to remember the mistakes we made and think about next year."

Konate finished the season with nine clean sheets in 24 games across competitions, missing a chunk of the action due to two separate injuries.

