24-year-old set for PSG medical as Chelsea fail with eleventh-hour hijack - Reports

Chelsea failed in a last-ditch attempt to hijack Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s deal with RB Leipzig to sign defender Nordi Mukiele, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Mukiele, 24, is on the brink of arriving at the Parc des Princes, with reports suggesting a deal of over €10 million has been negotiated. The French right-back is set to become Christophe Galtier's second summer signing, following the arrival of midfielder Vitinha from Porto for €40 million.

According to Romano, Chelsea made a last-gasp effort to hijack PSG's deal for Mukiele but failed. He said that the Blues had looked to use former Leipzig striker Timo Werner as part of a deal to bring Mukiele to Stamford Bridge. Romano tweeted:

"Nordi Mukiele will undergo first part of medical tests as new Paris Saint-Germain player tonight, then all the other stuff will be completed on Tuesday. Chelsea wanted to include Timo Werner to hijack deal with RB Leipzig but it was already agreed with PSG."

Thomas Tuchel's side are seemingly eyeing a second defensive signing following the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. The Senegalese star signed a four-year deal with the Blues and comes in as a replacement for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. The duo left the Blues to join Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively on free transfers

Mukiele could have joined Koulibaly as part of Tuchel's new defensive set-up at the Bridge, but it appears PSG have fought off the Blues' interest. The Frenchman impressed for Leipzig last season, making 37 appearances, scoring two goals and creating ivef assists.

The 24-year-old is versatile, as he can play as a right-back, wing-back and centre-back. He's expected to be a part of Didier Deschamps' France, who'll defend their title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Chelsea could pursue PSG's Pascal Kimpembe

Pascal Kimpembe appears to be a Chelsea target.

For Thomas Tuchel's side, their attention may now turn to Parisians defender Pascal Kimpembe.

Reports claim that the 26-year-old is a target for the Blues, with the Parisians having made him available for sale. Kimpembe made 41 appearances for the Parisians last season and was a mainstay for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Apart from Mukiele, he's another player expected to play for France at the World Cup later this year. He has two years left on his deal at the Parc des Princes but could be on the move this summer.

