SK Power Ranking: Top 10 EPL attackers - Gameweek 25

We take a look at the top 10 attackers in the Premier League after the completion of Gameweek 25.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 14 Feb 2017, 13:03 IST

Sadio Mane was on fire against Tottenham as he scored a brace to clinch Liverpool’s 1st PL win of 2017.

Welcome to the Sportskeeda Power Ranking of attackers in the Premier League. The ranking is done after every gameweek on a cumulative basis to decipher the final top 10 come May. The main criteria for ranking the players is their contribution to goals, either by scoring them, or creating them which includes deflections and penalties won as well.

When two or more players are involved in an equal number of goals, the type of assist (direct or deflected), the importance of the goal/assist, the consistency in performances and the minutes per goal/assist is considered to rank them.

So, a player scoring/assisting in three consecutive games will have a higher ranking than a player picking the same number of goals/assists in one game and drawing blanks in the rest. Similarly, a player scoring winning goals, having better minutes per goal/assist will occupy a higher position.

The power rankings further act as a guide for players of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) because the list consists of the most consistent players, as well as relevant statistics for fantasy managers to act upon.

Firstly, the previous Gameweek’s poll on the best attacker for Gameweek 24 clinched by Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan with 33% of the total votes for his superb performance against Leicester. The fact that he won ahead of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku who bagged four goals speaks volumes of the quality of Mkhitaryan’s performance.

Gameweek 25 saw league leaders Chelsea drop points at Burnley, while the Manchester clubs and Arsenal picked up routine wins. Liverpool rediscovered their mojo with a 2-0 win against Tottenham. Meanwhile Swansea went 4 points clear of the drop as Paul Clement continues to do a fine job as manager.

Let us first take a look at the watchlist for the gameweek.

Watchlist

Sadio Mane

Gameweek 23 ranking – N/A

After slipping out of the power ranking due to his participation in the AFCON, Mane was back to his best against Tottenham as he showed what Liverpool were missing during his absence. He scored a couple and could have had more if not for Hugo Lloris’ terrific goalkeeping.

Ryan Fraser

Gameweek 23 ranking – 10th

The Bournemouth winger failed to make an impact against Manchester City and as a result gets relegated to the watchlist at the end of this gameweek.

Jermain Defoe

Gameweek 23 ranking – Watchlist

The Sunderland striker failed to follow up his brace from last gameweek’s thrashing of Crystal Palace as Southampton handed a similar 4-0 drubbing for David Moyes’ side.

Now let’s take a look at the top 10 attackers on the completion of Gameweek 25.

#10 Gylfi Sigurdsson

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been in form of late for Swansea.

Gameweek 24 ranking – Watchlist

Match performance – one assist and Swansea’s lynchpin

Goals involved in since Gameweek 14 – 8

The Swansea midfield wizard has been in terrific form ever since Paul Clement took over as Swansea boss and he picked another assist against reigning champions Leicester City when he outstretched his left foot to guide the ball towards Martin Olsson who scored Swansea’s second goal.

The Iceland international’s string of good performances finally sees him break into the top 10 of the power ranking.

Fantasy Tip – Sigurdsson has been involved in 5 goals in his last 4 games for Swansea.