The 5 highest paid (weekly wages) footballers in the world right now

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.91K   //    27 Aug 2018, 00:17 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League
Neymar is one of the highest earning footballers in the World

Football has become a commercialised sport today. As per a study carried out in 2017, the average weekly wages of a footballer in the Premier League is £50,000. While that is still a huge amount of money for the average person, it is minuscule compared to the insane amounts that the best footballers earn.

With the humongous TV deals in England, an average Premier League player earns more than double (£2.6 million) of that earned by a Bundesliga player (£1.26 million) annually. Players in the Spanish league (£1.68 million) and the Italian league (£1.33 million) are not far behind in that aspect.

Therefore, we take a look at the 5 footballers who enjoy the highest weekly wages in the world right now:

All stats have been procured courtesy of www.sillyseason.com

#3 Oscar and Alexis Sanchez (£400,000)

Shanghai SIPG v Melbourne Victory - AFC Champions League Group F
Oscar moved to China in 2017

Oscar joined Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea in January 2017 in a £60 million move that shocked the whole world.

The Brazilian was an extremely talented player and had played 203 games for Chelsea, scoring 38 goals in the process. He was a part of 2 Premier League-winning teams, one League Cup and one UEFA Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He was just 25 years old, part of a talented Brazil team but the transfer to the Chinese League was considered a step downwards for such a gifted footballer.

However, the move to the Chinese Club saw him get a huge salary hike and almost one and a half years on, Oscar is still among the highest weekly wage earning footballers in the world right now. According to Sillyseason, Oscar's weekly wages at Shanghai SIPG is £400,000 and it sees him earn more than all of his ex-colleagues at Chelsea.

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Sanchez has been a shadow of his former self since moving to Old Trafford

Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United from Arsenal in the winter transfer window of 2018, in a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Sanchez had joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014 and had played 166 matches for the Gunners, scoring 80 goals. He had won 2 FA Cups at the Emirates during his stay with the gunnars.

With a year remaining on his contract, Manchester City were apparently interested in signing the Chilean, but it was United won the race in the end and brought him to Old Trafford. There were a lot of speculations regarding his weekly wages ever since his rumoured move and it was later confirmed that Manchester United had made the Chilean their highest-paid footballer.

SIlly Season reports that Alexis Sanchez's weekly wages at Manchester United is also an astonishing £400,000. That is far more than Paul Pogba or David De Gea, the two star men of the team. In addition, Sanchez is also entitled to a bonus of £75,000 for every first-team start and will also enjoy a £1.1 million annual signing-on fee.

Also Read: Weekly wages and salary of Manchester United stars revealed


Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
