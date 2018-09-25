5 Elite teams of European top division with a perfect record this season so far

Liverpool are the only club in England with a 100% record this season

It was only last week that history was created in the Premier League. For the first time ever, two teams had managed to keep a 100% record till Matchday five. But as they say, good things don't last for long and after a disappointing draw with West Ham yesterday, Chelsea became the latest team to have lost their perfect record.

Before the international break, there were eight different teams all across Europe to have an imposing 100% record. And if we take a look at the European leagues now, we'll find that time has taken its toll on the teams. Surprisingly, no La Liga team has a 100% record this season.

As of now only five teams remain in the so-called 'Big Five' leagues across Europe which can boast of a 100% record. Only five teams have won all their games so far, that is just a testament to how competitive today's football has become.

For some people even a draw is a enough. But there's just something very compelling about the 100% record. Records like this not only get the fans all stirred up, but also provide a psychological boost to the players, who end up giving their all on the pitch to ensure their winning streak continues.

In the fast paced football that we see today, where even the slightest of slip ups can end up costing the team the game, the fact that 5 teams have won all of their matches so far, demands respect and recognition from us.

With that being said, let's take a look at the 5 teams who have maintained a 100% record in their domestic leagues so far.

#5 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich beat Schalke last week to extend their winning run to 4 games

Not surprisingly, it is the Bavarian juggernaut, FC Bayern Munich, which is the only German team this season with a 100% record.

Bayern have been absolutely dominant so far, as usual, having scored 11 goals in four matches already. They are just too good for their league. They even beat Schalke, last season's runner-ups 0-2, this Saturday. The team is really looking solid under the new manager, Niko Kovac.

They face Hertha Berlin this gameweek, who have also been undefeated this season so far. But, it will be safe to assume that the Bavarians will extend their winning streak to 5 games for sure.

