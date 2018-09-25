Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Elite teams of European top division with a perfect record this season so far

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
371   //    25 Sep 2018, 00:14 IST

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League
Liverpool are the only club in England with a 100% record this season

It was only last week that history was created in the Premier League. For the first time ever, two teams had managed to keep a 100% record till Matchday five. But as they say, good things don't last for long and after a disappointing draw with West Ham yesterday, Chelsea became the latest team to have lost their perfect record.

Before the international break, there were eight different teams all across Europe to have an imposing 100% record. And if we take a look at the European leagues now, we'll find that time has taken its toll on the teams. Surprisingly, no La Liga team has a 100% record this season.

As of now only five teams remain in the so-called 'Big Five' leagues across Europe which can boast of a 100% record. Only five teams have won all their games so far, that is just a testament to how competitive today's football has become.

For some people even a draw is a enough. But there's just something very compelling about the 100% record. Records like this not only get the fans all stirred up, but also provide a psychological boost to the players, who end up giving their all on the pitch to ensure their winning streak continues.

In the fast paced football that we see today, where even the slightest of slip ups can end up costing the team the game, the fact that 5 teams have won all of their matches so far, demands respect and recognition from us.

With that being said, let's take a look at the 5 teams who have maintained a 100% record in their domestic leagues so far.

#5 Bayern Munich

SL Benfica v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Group E
Bayern Munich beat Schalke last week to extend their winning run to 4 games

Not surprisingly, it is the Bavarian juggernaut, FC Bayern Munich, which is the only German team this season with a 100% record.

Bayern have been absolutely dominant so far, as usual, having scored 11 goals in four matches already. They are just too good for their league. They even beat Schalke, last season's runner-ups 0-2, this Saturday. The team is really looking solid under the new manager, Niko Kovac.

They face Hertha Berlin this gameweek, who have also been undefeated this season so far. But, it will be safe to assume that the Bavarians will extend their winning streak to 5 games for sure.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Jurgen Klopp Europe Best Moments Football Football Top 5/Top 10
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Liverpool 3-2 PSG: 4 Talking Points As Liverpool Takes...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Preview: Liverpool v PSG
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 3-2 PSG: 3 talking points about the match
RELATED STORY
UCL: Three reasons why Liverpool can beat PSG at Anfield
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs PSG - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Neymar after he was bamboozled by Mane
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain: 5 Talking Points, UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us