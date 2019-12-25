Top 10 Barcelona signings of the decade (2010-2019)

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad de Futbol - La Liga

Domestic domination, lethal attacking combinations, and decent success in the Champions League - FC Barcelona seems to have enjoyed itself in the past few years. Barcelona started the decade as the undisputed best team in the world, and it was always going to be an uphill task maintaining the aura of invincibility that Pep Guardiola and Tito Vilanova brought to the Catalan club.

To push their success into a state of relative perpetuity, most clubs explore two major avenues - youth prospects and big-money signings. The former has served Barcelona extremely well for decades, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi Hernandez rising through the ranks at the famed La Masia academy.

When it comes to big-money signings, however, it is evident that a sound transfer policy is Barcelona's Achilles' heel.

Many of Barcelona's transfer targets have either failed to meet expectations or have just not been able to fit in at the club. Players like Andre Gomes and Philippe Coutinho arrived at the club with the world at their feet but were unable to make their mark at the Camp Nou. The jury is still out on the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti, who have not been able to fulfill their potential due to concerns with their fitness.

That being said, the Catalan club has managed bits and pieces of shrewd business over the past few years. Given the club's stature and financial muscle, driving a hard bargain is easier said than done, but the club has managed to pull off some absolute steals. A few others did not come cheap but have justified their price tag, given their sheer potential and compatibility with the club.

As the decade draws to a close, we count down the best transfer signings made by FC Barcelona over the past ten years, taking into account the money involved in the transfer, their impact on the team and the silverware they brought to the club.

Honorable mentions - Paulinho, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti

#10 Frenkie de Jong

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

To be a successful midfielder at FC Barcelona, you have to tick a lot of boxes. Frenkie de Jong is probably the only young player in the world who ticks all of them.

After a whirlwind transfer saga involving Paris Saint-Germain, Ajax's crown jewel decided to move to Barcelona for an initial fee worth €75 million. Based on the midfielder's potential, his style of play, and his performances last season, Barcelona might have pulled off one of their best transfers for years to come.

One look at de Jong on the ball makes it evident that he was born to play at the Camp Nou. An impeccable first touch, dribbling skills and an excellent eye for a pass are a few of the skills you must have to play alongside the likes of Messi and Busquets, and Frenkie de Jong seems to excel at all the right things.

He has not had the easiest of starts to life at Barcelona and has had to adapt his game to different positions in midfield as well as a variety of different team combinations used by Ernesto Valverde.

In spite of a few tactical hurdles, de Jong has been one of Barcelona's best players this season. The atmosphere at the club is ideal for a player of Frenkie de Jong's nature. With Sergio Busquets, an expert on positional play, by his side at all times, the sky is the limit for the 22-year-old Dutchman.

The Frenkie de Jong of Ajax who skipped past the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos with aplomb may not have become his best self at Barcelona yet, but given his talent, skill, and versatility, he will probably go down as one of the best signings in FC Barcelona's history.

The second coming of Johan Cruyff? Probably a touch too far at the moment. Success, however, is very nearly an inevitability for Frenkie de Jong.

