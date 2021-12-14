Top 10 clubs as per UEFA 5-year club ranking after 2021-22 Champions League group stage

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage has drawn to a close. Most of the usual suspects - barring a few notable exceptions - have booked their place in the knockouts. In the process, they have boosted their UEFA five-year club coefficient.

The UEFA five-year club coefficient is the higher of 20% of the club's association's five-season association coefficient and the sum of the club's cumulative points in UEFA competitions in the same period.

Points are accrued by clubs depending on how they fare in UEFA club competitions during a season. For instance: every group-stage win in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League is worth two points. Every draw in the three competitions is worth one point.

There are additional points on offer for winning the group (2 points) or finishing runner-up (1 point). Each round a club reaches beyond the first knockout round is worth an additional point.

Following the conclusion of the group stage of this season's UEFA Champions League, here's a look at the ten clubs with the most five-year coefficient points:

#10 Atletico Madrid (two-time Champions League finalists) - 100 points

Atletico Madrid players celebrate during their win over Porto.

Atletico Madrid have been Champions League regulars since 2013-14, when they lost to Real Madrid in the final.

This season, the Rojiblancos were perched in a Group of Death comprising three former winners - Liverpool, AC Milan and Porto. After a Matchday 5 home defeat to Milan, it seemed Atletico would miss the knockouts.

However, with group winners Liverpool winning at Milan and the Rojiblancos emerging victorious at Porto, Diego Simeone's men climbed from fourth to second.

In the last five seasons (including this one), Atletico have made the quarter-finals once (2020) and Round of 16 twice (2019, 2021). After a group-stage exit in the Champions League in 2017-18, Atletico went on to win the Europa League that season.

The Rojiblancos will take on Manchester United for a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

#9 Manchester United (three-time Champions League winners) - 104 points

Manchester United have reached the Champions League knockouts.

Manchester United have played four times in the UEFA Champions League in the last five years.

This season, the Red Devils won a Champions League group comprising Villarreal, Atalanta and Young Boys. For that, they are indebted to Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored in all five games he played this season.

The Portuguese maestro scored late winners at home against Villarreal and Atalanta, and a late equalizer at Atalanta.

B/R Football @brfootball Ronaldo in the Champions League this season:



▪️ 5 goals in 4 games

▪️ 90+5' winner vs. Villarreal

▪️ 81' winner vs. Atalanta

▪️ 90+1' equalizer vs. Atalanta



😏 Ronaldo in the Champions League this season:▪️ 5 goals in 4 games▪️ 90+5' winner vs. Villarreal▪️ 81' winner vs. Atalanta▪️ 90+1' equalizer vs. Atalanta😏 https://t.co/9nUxozx8Gc

In 2018, the Red Devils were eliminated in the Champions League Round of 16. A year later, they made the last eight.

Last season, Manchester United endured a group-stage exit from the competition and went on to lose to Villarreal in the Europa League final. In 2020, they made the Europa League semis after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

This campaign, United have drawn Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

#8 Juventus (1996 Champions League winners) - 106 points

Juventus have been Champions League regulars for a while.

Juventus have been Champions League regulars since 2012-13. This season, the Bianconeri won their group ahead of holders Chelsea, winning five of their six games.

Massimiliano Allegri's men lost 4-0 at Stamford Bridge, but eked out wins in all other games to emerge as the surprise group winners. They'll now take on Villarreal as they look to reach their third quarter-final in five years.

JuventusFC @juventusfcen



📅 𝟐𝟐/𝟐 Estadio de la Cerámica ✈️🇪🇸



📅 𝟏𝟔/𝟑 Allianz Stadium 🏠🇮🇹



#JuveUCL 📌 The fixture dates & times for our #UCL Round of 16 tie 🆚 @VillarrealCFen are now confirmed!📅 𝟐𝟐/𝟐 Estadio de la Cerámica ✈️🇪🇸📅 𝟏𝟔/𝟑 Allianz Stadium 🏠🇮🇹 📌 The fixture dates & times for our #UCL Round of 16 tie 🆚 @VillarrealCFen are now confirmed! 📅 𝟐𝟐/𝟐 Estadio de la Cerámica ✈️🇪🇸 📅 𝟏𝟔/𝟑 Allianz Stadium 🏠🇮🇹 #JuveUCL https://t.co/BU55kueJPz

Juventus were eliminated in the Round of 16 in both 2020 (Lyon) and 2021 (Porto). Before that, they made successive quarter-finals but lost to eventual winners Real Madrid in 2018 and Ajax a year later.

#7 Barcelona (five-time Champions League winners) - 108 points

FC Barcelona endured a disappointing 2021-22 Champions League campaign.

Barcelona have been Champions League regulars since 1997-98. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the competition, winning four titles, including two continental trebles.

However, following club talisman Lionel Messi's departure, Barcelona endured their first group-stage exit in 20 years this season. Needing a win on Matchday 6 at Bayern Munich to reach the Round of 16, Xavi's team fell 3-0 on the night.

Last season, Barcelona suffered their first Round of 16 reverse (against PSG) in 14 years. In the three previous campaigns, they made the quarter-finals twice (2018 - lost to AS Roma; 2020 - lost to Bayern Munich) and the last four once (2019 - lost to Liverpool).

Barcelona will continue their European campaign this season in the Europa League.

