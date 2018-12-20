×
Top 10 Football Players in the World at the moment

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Feature
2.89K   //    20 Dec 2018, 18:05 IST

The only player to win 5 European Golden Boots

(Opinions expressed are of authors own, and Sportskeeda does not take any responsibility for the same.)

With the 2018-19 football season nearing the winter transfer window, clubs are ready to offload the dead wood in their sides and offer new contracts to the worthy ones. It has been a great football year till now, with some incredible moments. Ranging from Ronaldo's unexpected transfer to Juventus to Leo Messi yet again signing a new contract with Barcelona.

This season, till now, has had it all, and it wasn't much difficult for me to create this article, with some players performing at a god-level this season, considering their form, consistency, and confidence. The likes of Van Dijk and Aubameyang are few who are new to the list, and they are only going one way; forward.

I have also taken into consideration the UEFA Champions League performances as they are probably the most watched and the most entertaining. UCL games are a feast for the eyes and the players who perform well in European nights earn themselves a huge amount of fame and respect.

So, without further ado, let's get straight into the topic.

#10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is setting the Premier League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is setting the Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is setting the Premier League on fire with his enthralling performances week in and week out for the North Londoners. Arsenal paid a fee of £58 million, breaking their transfer record, and it has certainly paid off.

Considering his performances, and the price Arsenal paid for him, it seems to be a huge bargain I must say. After moving to London in January the last term, Aubameyang finished the half-season with 10 goals, 1 less than Hazard who played nearly 20 games more than him.

Aubameyang has been a fan favourite since his very first game, as he scored his first goal with a delightful chip over Everton's goalkeeper Pickford. Since then, he has gone on to score 20 goals for Arsenal in the Premier League, in just 26 appearances, with 7 assists to his name as well.

Currently, he is the joint-top scorer alongside Salah, and the race for the Golden Boot is on, and on fire!


Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
A huge football enthusiast, and a Gunner by birth.
