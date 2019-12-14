Top 10 free transfers of the decade

Piyush Bora FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 14 Dec 2019, 23:38 IST SHARE

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

It's said that the best things in life are free. As the transfer fees continue to rise, free transfers or sometimes referred to as Bosman transfers, represent an opportunity for a smart buy. We have seen some great free transfer moves made by clubs in this decade. As seen over the years, a transfer can turn out either way for the buying club.

A free transfer presents a low-risk opportunity. If it turns out to be a success then the club reaps the benefits and if the transfer turns out to be a failure, the club can always sell the player and cut their loses. Sometimes, these moves have also proved that clubs don't need to spend a large amount of money to be successful.

Having said that, let us look at the top 10 free transfers of the decade.

10. Esteban Cambiasso: Inter Milan to Leicester City

Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers - Premier League

Esteban Cambiasso was a stalwart in Inter Milan's side for 10 years. He won multiple trophies during his stay at the club, including a Champions League title in the treble-winning season under Jose Mourinho. Leicester City signed him in 2014 after their promotion to the Premier League.

Even though he was 33 years old when he arrived in England, his experience at the highest level proved to be of immense value to the foxes throughout that season. The Argentine midfielder did not win any trophy at Leicester as he had left the club before their historic Premier League title victory.

His success can be measured by the huge role he played in the Foxes' quest for survival in the Premier League. He was named Leicester City Player of the Season for his efforts. Ironically, Inter Milan had also brought Cambiasso to San Siro on a free transfer from Real Madrid.

1 / 10 NEXT