Three pre-summer signings that can make a big impact on their new teams

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
157   //    04 Jun 2019, 05:22 IST

Frenkie De Jong
Frenkie De Jong

As the summer transfer window unfolds, big players who have caught the eye in the last season are being linked with big clubs. Certain stars like Matthijs De Ligt, Antoine Griezmann and Luka Jovic, to name a few, are having a transfer season of their life as they are being linked up with all top-tier clubs.

But unlike these footballers, there are few others who have already secured their future in a new club by signing a pre-contract.

These players mostly sign for their new club in the winter transfer window but based on their contract, they are allowed to finish the season with their present club and join the new club in the next season. Let us take a look at three best pre-contract signings this season.

#3. Aaron Ramsey to Juventus

Aaron Ramsey
Aaron Ramsey

We start this list with Wales international, Aaron Ramsey. Ramsey has been a longtime Arsenal faithful, plying his trade under Arsene Wenger.

After spending more than a decade at Arsenal, Ramsey is going to leave the club as a free agent this summer. Arsenal and Ramsey were reportedly set for contract negotiations since the start of last season but negotiations broke down sometime near October.

Ramsey was then approached by various clubs, including Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain, but the 28-year old Wales footballer decided that Juventus would be his next destination.

Ramsey’s fee has been decided to be around £400,000 per week, in a contract for 4 years, making him the highest paid British footballer. As a result of his registration, Juventus will incur additional costs of €3.7 million.

It is to be seen how he performs and what he has to offer to his new club Juventus, which currently lacks a good box-to-box midfielder since the departure of Pogba in 2016.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Frenkie de Jong Luka Jović
