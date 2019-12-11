Top 5 French players in this decade



France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

Having been at the cusp of winning UEFA Euro 2016 and then going all the way at the FIFA World Cup in 2018, it is impossible to disagree that France's football team is currently one of the best in the world. Didier Deschamps has guided his team to great success in the past few years and many of his players have been brilliant at both the club and international level.

In the 2000s, players such as Thierry Henry, Zinedine Zidane, Patrick Vieira stole the headlines and dominated French football. Moving forward, a new group of players have stepped up. The 2010s decade will be coming to an end this month and on that note, let us take a look at the creme de la creme of French players. Honourable mentions include Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane and Kylian Mbappe, all of whom have been brilliant for Les Bleus.

#5 Franck Ribery

ACF Fiorentina v US Lecce - Serie A

Despite announcing his international retirement in 2014, Franck Ribery remains one of the best French players in the decade. Known for his dribbling skills, Zidane once said that he will give the Ballon d'Or to his compatriot who has spent the majority of his career playing for Bayern Munich.

During his 12 years with the bavarian giants, Riber won over 20 trophies with the Bundesliga club and was involved in over 300 goals. He was also awarded the French Player of the Year award in 2013 after Die Bayern secured a historic treble that year.

The 36-year-old can be regarded as one of the most successful players in the world, having won almost every single competition at the club level. Additionally, he is extremely talented when it comes to passing and making cuts on the pitch.

Considering his achievements with Bayern, Ribery will definitely go down as one of the best players in the club's history.

