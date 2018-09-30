Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pogba can't help Man United win on his own – Deschamps

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    30 Sep 2018, 07:25 IST
Pogba-cropped
Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba

Didier Deschamps insisted Paul Pogba cannot win games for Manchester United on his own as the France head coach defended the star midfielder and his leadership qualities.

Pogba helped France to World Cup glory in Russia but he has struggled to replicate that form at United in the Premier League amid a tense relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho stripped Pogba – who was substituted in Saturday's shock defeat to West Ham – of his vice-captaincy responsibilities, while the pair were involved in a training-ground confrontation on Wednesday.

Asked about Pogba's performances for France compared to his displays at United, Deschamps said: "For Paul it depends not only on him but also the team he is in, the collective way of playing. It is not a case of one player who makes the team win."

Deschamps added: "There are a few things people ought to know. First of all there is an image of Paul that doesn't correspond to who he is. Maybe it is because he is a bit eccentric, a bit demonstrative.

"He has been with me since 2013 – that is five years now – and the way he functions is not about him for himself, it is him as part of the group. That is really important.

"His image in the media makes everything quite complicated. The amount of the transfer to Manchester United is ridiculous ... it wasn't easy to manage.

"During this World Cup he managed to get a normal image back. The fact he talks, it liberates him a bit, but the most important thing is that Paul came to this World Cup with a very precise idea: he wanted to prepare himself to be world champion. That is what he had in his mind."

Deschamps also praised Pogba and his leadership within the France squad, saying: "He has taken many things upon himself. He has been a leader. Each time he had to talk and express himself it was always very positive. It's the words he uses and the atmosphere and feeling that comes across.

"He is not the only one but he is one of the leaders who took it upon himself because the group needed it. On the pitch he did what needed to be done as well."

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Twitter reacts as Didier Deschamps defends Paul Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as rumors of Paul Pogba leaving United...
RELATED STORY
Pogba cannot do everything on his own, warns Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Pogba v Mourinho: Who should stay and who should go at...
RELATED STORY
Pogba: Sanchez will deliver at Man United
RELATED STORY
Why the Paul Pogba feud spells trouble for Jose Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
Pogba: Man United getting better after winning run
RELATED STORY
Pogba must take responsibility for own form - Rooney
RELATED STORY
Mourinho questions his players amid reports Pogba won't...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United Will Win Against Watford...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us