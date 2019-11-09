Benzema should be in France squad - Zidane

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 09 Nov 2019, 00:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Karim Benzema in action for France

Zinedine Zidane raised the issue of Karim Benzema's continued absence from the France team again on Friday ahead of Real Madrid's trip to Eibar.

Benzema has been one of Europe's outstanding strikers during a 10-year Madrid career, yet he has not represented his country since 2015.

The Madrid frontman has not featured at international level since he was allegedly involved in a plot to blackmail his then-France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

Zidane claims Benzema still wants to represent France, though, and believes his player to be "the best" and worthy of a call-up.

"He's always wanted to play for the French side," Zidane told a news conference. "To be honest, I don't know exactly what's going on.

150 - Karim Benzema is the first Frenchman to reach 150+ goals in LaLiga history and the seventh player to achieve this milestone for Real Madrid in the competition. Delicatessen. pic.twitter.com/6RjYYuNCGg — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 24, 2019

"But from a football point of view, he's the best. I think he should definitely have a place in the French national team. It's beyond my role here, but he should definitely be called up."

Benzema scored his 50th Champions League goal for Madrid in midweek, surpassing the legendary Alfredo Di Stefano on the club's all-time list in the process.