Top 5 teams in the UEFA Champions League season 2019/2020 after Matchday 3

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 345 // 24 Oct 2019, 20:04 IST

Mauro Icardi is feeling right at home in Paris

We're at the halfway point in the group stage of this season's Champions League. Although nothing is set in stone as far as guaranteed qualification, a few sides have put their names up in chalk and are a step away from progress to the knockout phase.

Teams like RB Salzburg and Slavia Praha who have been drawn into difficult groups are giving a good account of themselves by most measures. Teenage striking sensation Erling Braut Haaland is currently this edition's top scorer with six goals in the Champions League in just three games.

However, there are others who have blazed a trail so far and looked impressive in the early stages of this year's competition. Those teams in many ways are laying down a marker for this season that they will not be easy to beat as we go deeper into the competition.

#5 Manchester City

Manchester City taught Atalanta a lesson as they got three wins from three games in the Champions league

They may have had a few stutters in the Premier League this season, but their form in the Champions League has been imperious. They are currently the third-highest scoring side in the Champions League with 10 goals to their name in just three games.

This juggernaut shows no signs of stopping even if Pep Guardiola thinks they're not ready to win the Champions League just yet. There are three teams in this edition of the Champions League who have won all of their games so far and Manchester City are among that illustrious list.

Although, they're the least impressive of the top teams because the level of opposition they've faced so far has been far from top calibre. Even Atalanta who were seen as a potential banana skin in this group were mauled over by City.

