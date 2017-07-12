Chelsea agree fee for Real Madrid superstar and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 12th July 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Football Transfer Roundup 12 Jul 2017, 23:37 IST

Is he on his way to England?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on Chelsea’s pursuit of a Real Madrid defender, along with the latest on the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. A couple of big signings have also been confirmed by clubs. So without further ado, let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 12, 2017:

Serie A

Juventus sign Bayern Munich star

Juventus have confirmed the signing of winger Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich on an initial season-long loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season. The Turin giants have paid £5.3m for the Brazilian’ s services and will have to pay another £35m if they are to make his signing permanent, however, they will have to exercise their option to buy before 30th June 2018. The Old Lady might have to pay another £890,000 to the Allianz Arena outfit because of performance-based add-ons.

AC Milan want Lazio midfielder

AC Milan have been on fire this season, having signed as many as 5 first-team players but the San Siro outfit are not done yet. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan want to sign Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia but will have to shell out €20m for his services.

Paris Saint-Germain defender wanted by 3 Italian giants

According to Le10Sport, French full-back Serge Aurier is a wanted man, with AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan all interested in his services. With the arrival of Dani Alves at the Parc des Princes outfit, the Frenchman has fallen further down the pecking order and is likely to be on the move before the window closes.