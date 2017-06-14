Transfer news and rumours of the day: 14th June 2017

A quick roundup of today's top transfer news.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 14 Jun 2017, 19:38 IST

Douglas Costa (R) is closing in on a move to Juventus

Serie A



Serie A

Juventus to meet Douglas Costa’s representatives

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will be meeting with the representatives of Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa today. The Italian news outlet reports that Juventus are looking at signing the winger after learning that he is open to joining the Serie A champions.

Interest in the Brazilian is high with a number of clubs scrambling to sign him after Bayern placed him on the transfer list. Juventus are now in advanced talks to sign the winger and as per the reports, the Turin club have agreed a package of £5.3 million (€6 million) per year for the player.

Torino want Hart back

Tuttosport in Italy reports that Torino are considering re-signing Joe Hart on loan for next season as well. The club have thus far failed to sign a replacement for the English goalkeeper after talks with his potential replacement Salvatore Sirigu broke down. Hart’s future remains uncertain with a move to West Ham also possibly on the cards. However, he will in all likelihood not be at Manchester City next season.