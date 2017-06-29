Transfer news and rumours of the day - 29th June, 2017

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Football Transfer Roundup 29 Jun 2017, 21:55 IST

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest on Barcelona’s quest to address their biggest problems from last season, while AC Milan have been linked with a shock move for a Real Madrid superstar. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on June 28, 2017:

Serie A

Juventus close in on Federico Bernardeschi

Reigning Serie A champions Juventus have edged closer to completing the signing of Florentina winger Federico Bernardeschi, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport. The 23-year-oldhas been linked with a move to Manchester United, who consider him as a viable alternative to Ivan Perisic but according to the report, it is the Old Lady who are the favorites to sign him.

AC Milan weigh up move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are very close to completing a deal for the signature of Sunderland striker Fabio Borini. However, the Italian striker is not the last of signings that the cash-rich Italian giants will make. The report adds that the San Siro outfit are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who they consider as their dream signing, but are also monitoring the situation of Florentina forward Nikola Kalinic if they fail in their pursuit of the Gabonese international.

Inter Milan interested in Atletico Madrid star

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool. However, according to Spanish daily AS, it is Inter Milan who have sounded out the La Liga giants about the availability of the 22-year-old. The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order under Diego Simeone and only managed to start 12 league games last season, courtesy of which he is open to a move away from Atletico Madrid.