Premier League, La Liga and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 30th June, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer stories from newspapers across Europe.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Football Transfer Roundup 30 Jun 2017, 23:27 IST

A new club has joined the race for his services

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest on Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez’s future, while a Real Madrid star has completed a move to a European giant. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on June 30, 2017:

Serie A

Inter Milan confident of Ivan Perisic stay

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic and the Red Devils were confident that they can take advantage of the Serie A side’s financial situation to sign the midfielder for a cut-price deal of around £28.1m. However, according to English outlet Daily Telegraph, the San Siro outfit are confident of avoiding any sanctions by UEFA even without selling Perisic.

Juventus close in on Florentina star

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are closing in on the signing of Florentina forward Federico Bernardeschi, with the Old Lady confident of beating Manchester United to the signing of the 23-year-old. It is believed that Bernardeschi was considered as an alternative by the Red Devils, who will now have to look elsewhere.