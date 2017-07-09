Arsenal to let Alexis Sanchez join Manchester City on one condition and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 9th July, 2017

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 09 Jul 2017

Arsenal might allow Alexis Sanchez to join Manchester City

Serie A

Juventus have increased their valuation of Alex Sandro

Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic targeted by Arsenal

After signing Alexander Lacazette from Lyon, the Gunners have now shifted their focus on signing a midfielder next. ESPN reports that Arsene Wenger wants Inter's Brozovic at the Emirates next season. The player is interested in a move and the Italian club are also ready to sell him at a price of £25 million. Brozovic is also being touted as a potential replacement for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who is reportedly close to signing for Liverpool.

Juventus raise the asking price for Alex Sandro

This has been a frustrating transfer window so far for Chelsea which is set to get worse by this report from Tuttosport. It is said that Juventus have increased the asking price for Chelsea's target, Alex Sandro. The Brazilian was valued at £61 million earlier but the Bianconeri now want at least £70 million for the full back. Last month, Chelsea had made a bid of £53 million for Sandro which got rejected instantly.