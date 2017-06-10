Transfer news and rumours of the day - 10th June 2017

A quick look at all the to transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 10 Jun 2017, 21:11 IST

Alex Sandro is a summer target for the Premier League champions

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs across Europe. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on June 10, 2017:

Serie A

Juventus set price for Alex Sandro

Chelsea have sought cover for Marcos Alonso at left wing back for the next season and their search for another full-back has led them to Juventus. Alex Sandro has emerged as a prime target for the Blues this season and the London Evening Standard now understands that the Bianconeri are willing to let go of Sandro if their valuation of £52 million is met. Sandro has three years left on his contract which means that the Serie A champions are in a solid position to demand a high price.

Inter Milan reject the second bid for Ivan Perisic

Calciomercato reports that Inter have rejected the second bid from Manchester United for their in-demand winger, Ivan Perisic. The 28-year-old is a target for the Red Devils since the end of the just concluded season as Jose Mourinho is keen on working with him. It is reported that United had improved on their initial bid of €40 million for the winger but the Nerazzurri are waiting for United to match their €55 million valuation.