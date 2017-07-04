£100 million rated striker prefers Manchester United over Chelsea and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 4th July, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 04 Jul 2017, 22:40 IST

All smiles for Jose Mourinho

Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs.

Serie A

Pepe Reina is reportedly unsettled at Napoli

Gianluigi Donnarumma to sign new five-year deal with the Rossoneri

In a fresh turn of events, Donnarumma has rejected offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid to sign a new lucrative deal with AC Milan. According to Sky Sports Italia, the teenager is ready to commit to his future with the Italian giants. It is also said that the custodian will now earn €6 million per year as a result of his new five-year contract.

Juventus want Alex Sandro to stay

London Evening Standard claims that the Bianconeri are desperate for their left back to stay at the club. Chelsea have made Alex Sandro their prime target and are hoping to prise him away for £60 million. But Juventus are prepared to offer him a new deal which will see Sandro earn £90,000 per week. The Turin club are also trying to sign Real Madrid's Danilo who is rumoured to be one of Sandro's best friends in order to tempt him to stay in Italy.

Pepe Reina wanted by Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez is keen on reuniting with Pepe Reina for the third time (the duo were together at Liverpool and Napoli). Newcastle Chronicle reports that Benitez wants Reina to be his number one custodian in the Premier League with rumours emerging from Naples that Reina is unsettled at the club.

He has just one year left on his contract and might be on his way back to England if Napoli sign his replacement, Real Sociedad's Geronimo Rulli.