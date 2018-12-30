Chelsea looking to sign Bayern superstar inside the next 2 weeks, Barcelona confirm interest in French superstar, and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 December 2018

Maurizio Sarri wants is ready to make some waves in the winter transfer window

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are now less than 48 hours away from the opening of the January transfer window and as expected, the rumour mill is buzzing.

Let's not waste another second and take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 30 December 2018.

Pogba will be sold to Juventus or Barcelona on one condition

Pogba was United's standout player in the last 2 games

As per The Sunday Express, Juventus are not willing to give up on Paul Pogba. They want the midfielder signed up as early as possible. Pogba, who had fallen out with Jose Mourinho, has seen an upturn in form following the appointment of Red Devils legend Ole Gunner Solskjaer as their caretaker manager.

However, it has also been reported that Paul Pogba will only be sold if he requests for a move, by Unibet. Paul Pogba, the Manchester United talisman is a 'commercial goldmine' and Barcelona and Juventus are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old World Cup winner who has scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists in the last two matches for Manchester United.

There are, however, several reports going around that suggest that Ed Woodward looks at Paul Pogba as someone who will play an integral role in Manchester United's future. There are also suggestions that Manchester United are looking to build a team around the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba.

Going by his current form, Paul Pogba is perhaps Manchester United's most important player. The creativity and flair he brings on to the pitch, especially in Solskjaer's attacking setup is priceless and for this very reason, we might be yet to see the very best of Paul Pogba in a Manchester United shirt.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer had said recently in a press conference that Pogba is a Manchester United lad through and through and therefore, it will be quite something if he decides tor request for a transfer.

Following their 3-1 win against Huddersfield win, Solskjaer quipped,

"Paul loves playing for this club. He's a Man United boy through and through. He's a kid that knows what it means to play for Man United."

