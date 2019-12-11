×
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 | Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points 

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11 Dec 2019, 06:08 IST

Barcelona defeated Inter Milan 2-1
Barcelona defeated Inter Milan 2-1

Inter Milan fell to a 2-1 defeat against Barcelona in the final match of Group F in the Champions League.

Carles Perez had put the visitors ahead in the 23rd minute when he converted from close range but Romelu Lukaku leveled matters for the Italians right before half-time with a deflected shot from the edge of the area.

The second half saw Inter Milan pushing for a second goal but for all of their efforts, they could not find a way past Neto and youngster Ansu Fati put a knife through their hearts when he scored Barcelona's second.

It was a goal that had a huge impact on all parties involved and in this piece, we shall be highlighting five talking points from the Champions League clash at San Siro.

#5 Barcelona match Real Madrid in the history books

The historical rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is well documented and they regularly compete for the biggest honours and trophies.

Coming into the clash with Inter Milan, Barcelona had already guaranteed their status as group winners for an unbelievable 13th consecutive season. By avoiding defeat against the Nerazzurri, they became only the second side after Real Madrid to go 20 matches without defeat in a Champions League group stage fixture.

The last time the Catalans lost a Champions League group stage fixture was way back in November 2016 when they fell to former manager Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a 3-1 defeat.

Since then, they have won 14 and drawn six of their Champions League group stage fixtures and they are only the second side after Real Madrid to achieve this unique feat.

The record-champions went without defeat in the Champions League between 2012 and 2017 when a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham ended their record-breaking run at 30 matches.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Barcelona Inter Milan Football Romelu Lukaku Antoine Griezmann Antonio Conte Football Top 5/Top 10 Ernesto Valverde
Advertisement

