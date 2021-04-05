UEFA Champions League Prediction 2021: Rating each team's chance of winning the tournament

Liverpool will take on Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League

We move onto the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and the competition is populated by some of Europe's heavyweights.

The UEFA Champions League comes down to eight teams and they will go into battle in midweek as they try to book a spot in the semi-final. The Premier League has the most number of representatives in the final eight with Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool all competing in separate matches.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund remain from the Bundesliga while Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Porto take up the rest of the spots. We have a delectable set of fixtures and this week promises to deliver a lot of exciting action for football fans.

Without further ado, let's take a look at who among the final eight has the best chance to get their hands on the UEFA Champions League title this term.

#8 Porto - 3/10

Sergio Oliveira (left) celebrates with Manafa and Diaz after scoring against Juventus

Porto are the minnows in the final 8. They stunned Juventus in the Round of 16, beating them on away goals at the end of a resilient display over two legs. In the quarter-finals, they go up against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, who are yet to taste defeat after the German coach took over in late January.

Though the win over Juventus ought to give them a lot of confidence, Porto will be without key players Mehdi Taremi and Sérgio Oliveira who will miss out due to suspension. Chelsea are a difficult side to break down and even if they get past the Blues and advance to the semi-final, they could be caught out of their depth.

#7 Borussia Dortmund - 4/10

Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla FC - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Borussia Dortmund suffered a 1-2 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt at home this past Saturday. They have not been in great form and have won just one of their last five matches. They will have their work cut out for them as they square up against a well-settled and incredibly powerful Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

Dortmund will find it difficult to unlock Manchester City's defense and there is no way they will be able to keep the talented City attackers at bay over the course of 180 minutes or more. Dortmund have the slightest chance of advancing but it won't be advisable to put your money on them.

Both legs of Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund will be played at their scheduled venues, UEFA has confirmed. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) March 30, 2021

