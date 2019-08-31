UEFA Champions League: Ranking the five teams that could win the competition

Who will win the big one?

Considered the biggest prize in Europe, the UEFA Champions League will be in focus this September as some of the top-flight teams across competitions will be looking to bring their best to the fore.

With the group stage clashes now decided, the football fanatics have already started predicting their favorites to advance ahead and cement their positions in the competitions' elite history.

Since Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool took the competition by storm last season, the Reds will be entering the tournament as the defending champions of Europe and yet, after witnessing thrilling contests last season, many European heavyweights have added some quality depth to bolster their chances in the Champions League.

Though it is early to predict who will take the silverware, only a select few teams will enter the competition as a legitimate threat in this tournament. With Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, scheduled to host the finals of the Champions League, which are the teams most likely to get there?

Here are the top five teams which could win the Champions League.

#5 Bayern Munich F.C.

They are hungry for success

Talking about top contenders, Bayern Munich are one of the most dangerous assembled squads in Europe today and deserve to be in a conversation of this magnitude. With fresh arrivals in Phillipe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic, this side looks more hungrier than ever to get their hands on Europe's most coveted prize.

If past experiences are anything to take into account here, then the Bavarians' previous records are enough to tip them as the favorites to land the big one this season.

In Group B, the Champions of Germany are drawn alongside Tottenham, Olympiacos, and Crvena Zvezda, and even though the three sides are dangerous enough to test Bayern's on-field mettle, Niko Kovac's side look proficient enough to find their way to the latter stages of the competition.

The side's absolutely dangerous counter-attacking style of football creatively blended with their experience in the competition could prove decisive in causing problems to the opposition.

