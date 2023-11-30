10 characters that should be added as Fortnite skins

Fortnite has the ability to reinvent itself through innovative collaborations and skins, keeping players engaged and excited. As the game gears up for Chapter 5 after the nostalgia-packed Chapter 4 Season 5, arguably its biggest season yet, it's only fitting to explore the untapped potential for thrilling new additions of characters as skins and outfits.

Fortnite's roster is already quite vast, and keeps expanding to include beloved characters from all media. Be it superheroes, pop culture icons, or even real-life celebrities, the game has become a hub for characters from all walks of life to call home. With Epic Games' battle royale title gearing up for the future, this article will envision 10 characters from various franchises that can help elevate the experience.

Disclaimer: These picks are based on comments from the community.

Characters that would make great additions to Fortnite's roster

1) Robin

Robin (Image via DC Comics)

Robin is one of the most iconic sidekicks of all time, serving as Batman's Boy Wonder. Fortnite has a storied history with DC and especially Batman, with the Dark Knight receiving multiple outfits throughout various seasons and even playing a part in the storyline. However, despite the Caped Crusader being in the game, there has never been a Robin outfit, and players have expressed their desire to play as the iconic DC character on the island.

The recently released Eminem skin includes a style that emulates the Detroit rapper's look from his iconic Without Me music video, where he plays Robin to Dr Dre's Batman. This new style serves as the unofficial introduction of the Boy Wonder into the game. However, fans are still waiting for an actual Robin skin they can get their hands on.

2) Agent 47

Agent 47 (Image via IO Interactive)

Agent 47 is the iconic assassin protagonist from the Hitman series, and is said to be the world's deadliest assassin. With Fortnite always expanding its roster, his addition could add a touch of stealth and cunning to the game, with his Silverballer pistols potentially serving as a mythic weapon that players could acquire in-game.

The Hitman games are synonymous with stealth and espionage. With Fortnite already having followed those themes in Chapter 2 and Chapter 4, Agent 47 is sure to bring a dynamic touch to the game.

3) Homelander

The Boys (Image via Amazon Prime)

Homelander is the formidable leader of The Seven in the Amazon Prime series The Boys, and he would make for an imposing addition to the game. With his patriotic suit and glowing eyes, players could channel their inner pseudo-superhero when they head into a match.

The Boys' universe is more graphic than what the game usually targets. However, the recent addition of skins from the Invincible series, a show also known for its graphic violence, raises hope among players that they might potentially see Homelander come to Fortnite. Additionally, The Boys Season 4 is scheduled to release in 2024, which will provide Epic Games with the perfect opportunity.

4) Cal Kestis

ECal Kestis (Image via EA)

A relatively new member of the Star Wars franchise, Cal Kestis is a young Jedi navigating the aftermath of Order 66. Given the game's storied history of collaborating with Star Wars, with the most recent addition of Ahsoka, he could make his way to the game in the future.

Since Cal Kestis's lightsaber was highly customizable in the game, the skin could also bring a certain level of customization to the game. It can potentially come in around the release of the next installment in the Star Wars Jedi series.

5) Ratchet and Clank

Ratchet and Clank (Image via Insomniac Games)

Ratchet and Clank are the titular characters from one of PlayStation's most iconic franchises, and they would definitely make for a fun and unique collaboration. Imagine having Clank as a back bling when jumping out of the Battle Bus or potentially getting your hands on one of Ratchet's many weapons as mythics on the Fortnite island. The possibilities for this collaboration are endless.

With the game already having another PlayStation mascot in Kratos, another Gaming Legends collaboration to include Ratchet and Clank wouldn't be too far-fetched.

6) Dante

Dante (Image via Capcom)

The stylish demon hunter from the Devil May Cry series, Dante, could bring flair to Fortnite's combat. With the game having already introduced melee weapons like the Kinetic Blade and the Shockwave Hammer, the demon hunter could bring along his iconic blades as well.

These aspects, mixed with Dante's stature in the gaming world as one of the most dynamic characters, and the abilities he possesses, should make this potential collaboration another memorable addition to the Gaming Legends series of skins.

7) Link

Link (Image via Nintendo)

A gaming icon in his own right, Nintendo's legendary hero clad in green will make for a fantastic addition. With Link's status in the gaming world and the fanbase surrounding him, his outfit would definitely be one for the ages, allowing players to embark on a quest for victory in true Hyrule fashion.

While Link coming to Fortnite would undoubtedly be one of the biggest collaborations, it's a tight-knit issue since Nintendo is very protective of its character rights. This makes the crossover a far-away dream as of writing. The said rights protection issue is also probably why Mario has never made his way to the island.

8) Negan

Negan (Image via AMC)

One of the most iconic and brutal television antagonists from The Walking Dead, Negan would bring a post-apocalyptic vibe to Fortnite. This would be enhanced with his barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat, Lucille, potentially serving as his pickaxe on the battlefield.

Negan would not be the first character from The Walking Dead to join the Fortnite universe; Rick Grimes and Darryl Dixon have already made their way into the game's vast roster in previous seasons. Negan, being one of the fan-favorites from the AMC post-apocalyptic drama, would definitely be a welcome addition to any player's skin collection.

9) Jason Voorhees

Jason Voorhees (Image via Friday the 13th The Game)

Jason Voorhees is one of the most iconic slasher villains in cinematic history, and his addition could bring an ominous presence to Fortnite. With his iconic hockey mask and his machete, players could potentially strike fear into the hearts of their opponents if the Friday the 13th villain comes to the island.

Since another iconic slasher villain, Michael Myers, was recently added to the game in Fortnitemares 2023, the chances of Jason being added down the line are higher than ever.

10) Static Shock

Static Shock (Image via DC Comics)

The addition of one of the lesser-known yet still iconic superheroes from DC, Static Shock, could bring a jolt of electricity. With his blue and yellow outfit and electricity-based powers, he would be one of the more unique additions to the game and could expand Fortnite's superhero roster.

Fortnite has had an interesting relationship with DC, as Gotham City was among the very first collaboration POIs added. A potential collaboration with Static Shock is sure to not only strengthen this relationship, but also bring eyes to a character who is not popularly known.

