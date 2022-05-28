10 best Fortnite art pieces created by the community to celebrate Chapter 3 Season 2

When it comes to art in the metaverse, the Fortnite community is one of the largest connoisseurs and consumers in the digital realm. Many artists create concept skins, some of which officially make it into the game - either through the battle pass or the item shop.

In addition to skins, concept maps with entire layouts for the season are pretty popular.

However, the crème de la crème of the art section for fans is concept artwork or short videos. It encompasses a variety of art styles and showcases talent to the extreme. Here are a few personal favorites from this season.

Note: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinions.

These ten #Fortniteart pieces are absolutely fabulous to look at

1) Round 'Zero' - Fight!

Alta @AltaCalls



What if Fortnite had a fighting game spin off?



I decided to animate a little mock up concept to see what that game would look like and here's what I came up with!



Although Fortnite is a battle royale game featuring survival elements, what if there was a fight-game spin-off? What would it look like, and how would it work? Even though Epic Games is unlikely to provide the answer, concept artist AltaCalls has.

Through meticulous work and design, he brings to life a Mortal Kombat-like fighting game customized with its own background, which features The Zero Point. And, as usual, Jonesy is getting beaten up by someone in power armor.

2) Prepare for Collision

Although the Imagined Order are the bad guys in Fortnite, they know how to suit up in style. The all-black outfit works well for them. Concept artist Lawy3D takes things to the next level by creating an image showcasing Doctor Slone, Gunnar, and an IO Guard, against a fiery-red backdrop.

The Collider can be seen powering up while an IO airship crashes and burns, likely due to being hit by an Anvil Rocket. Aside from everything happening in the scene, a mysterious figure can be seen standing at the base of The Collider. Wonder who or what that could be?

3) Arise

The Seven and Mecha have come full circle in Fortnite. After uniting against the Imagined Order, they are ready for one last push against the organization. Reality is at stake again. But before charging into battles, there's always time to strike a pose, right?

Concept artist ColorCoral27 brings to life The Seven standing atop the Mecha and striking a pose before the upcoming battle. With a fiery sunset in the backdrop, things don't get any more epic than this.

4) JONES vs GUNNAR

In the trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Gunnar can be seen going head-to-head with The Foundation. With this IO brute having power fists, melee combat is something he excels in. Unfortunately, Jonesy didn't get the memo and is now immortalized in an image showcasing him falling from grace.

Created by Chamowym, the image constantly reminds us just how deadly the Imagined Order can be. Yet, Jonesy, just one person, is ready to risk it all to save others and reality itself. Thankfully, The Foundation busted him out of prison, or else who knew what could have happened to him.

5) The Final Showdown

On one side, there's the Singularity, and on the other, Doctor Slone. When it comes to female characters in Fortnite who are willing to do anything to win, they make the top of the list.

In a scene created by Macko_MT, the two characters can be seen preparing to go head-to-head with each other. As Singularity prepares to strike Slone with her sword, the 'bad doctor' stands calm and composed, ready to open fire at a moment's notice.

6) The End is Imminent

This piece of Fortnite art is created by IX_Prod and captures the imagination of what may occur during the upcoming live event. As The Collider powers up, Mecha can be seen pacing towards it, ready to engage and destroy the device.

It also showcases the Imagined Order frantically scrambling guards to defend the perimeter as the battle for reality begins. While the outcome of the live event is unknown, something sinister is bound to happen.

7) Preparing for Doomsday...

The iconic piece of art created by ThatPumpkinHook is a major throwback to the original background featuring Singularity looking at Mecha being put together. Although many things have changed in-game, this scene will always give "OG" fans goosebumps.

The attention to detail is so good that the artist even showcases the areas on Mecha that were damaged by Cattus. To add icing to the cake, the NPCs featured in the scene are the Seven Sentries.

8) She came back, for the Seven and the Loopers

The Paradigm has been missing for a very long time in Fortnite. More specifically, she was last seen flying away on Mecha after defeating Cattus in Chapter 1. However, with the Imagined Order bringing out their wildcard, The Seven need to respond with overwhelming force before it's too late.

This is where The Paradigm's piloting skills come into play, and concept artist F0X_Droid captures her prodigal return perfectly. The artstyle itself is superb, and the cheeky grin on her face puts a cherry on top.

9) Marigold & Charlotte - The Seven

When it comes to concept skins in Fortnite, kitsunexkitsu already has two of them in-game. Her first concept is Marigold, the female counterpart to Midas. She has also designed Charlotte, aka Yuki Higashimura, the high-school demon slayer.

In her latest creation, she puts a twist on her characters by reenvisioning them as noble members of The Seven. Clad in futuristic battle armor and armed with MK-7 ARs, they're well equipped to give the Imagined Order a run for their V-Bucks.

10) Slone is ready for Collision

In video games, antagonists usually have a bad reputation. This is no different in Fortnite. Since Slone betrayed Loopers during Operation Skyfire, the community has been out to get her. Countless players have engaged her in a battle to exact their revenge.

Although she's hated, it's hard to ignore her presence as a strong villain in-game. This is precisely what concept artist ComedicVerdict has captured in his most recent art piece.

