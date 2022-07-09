10 Fortnite collabs that made the most money

Fortnite has a certain cachet when it comes to sequential storytelling. Although linear narrratives are somewhat passé as of now, Fortnite has broken ground by merging linear and non-linear narratives into something exclusive. The superfluity of collaborations is exemplar.

Over the years, Fortnite has collaborated with some of the biggest franchises in the world. The developers are adroit at merging multiple timelines into a quasi-linear story. This genius has helped propagate the lore, while maintaining exciting developments in the game.

It all started when one day players stumbled upon the Infinity Guantlet in Battle Royale LTM. The rest is history. This first-ever Marvel crossover paved the path for Fortnite to become one of the most collaboration-intensive games in the world. As the game continues to evolve, it is plausible that the developers will continue to furnish newer collaborations.

The most profitable Fortnite collabs

1) Star Wars

The force is strong with this one. Science-fiction saga Star Wars is one of the world's most successful film franchises. Its success spans across numerous films, spin-offs, series, toys, and other verticals. Star Wars first collaborated with Epic in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. It was a resounding success.

Ever since, Star Wars has been collaborating with Epic, and has even brought Star Wars day into the game. The game gets intergalactic treatment every May 4. The collab has been so successful that in the latest season, the developers finally introduced the most feared villain in the galaxy far, far away.

2) NFL

Football is a religion in America. The National Football League (NFL) has secured its place in almost every household across the USA. Since Fortnite is also an American product, it is only natural for the two franchises to collaborate and give the fans an everlasting experience of immersive gaming.

Fortnite x NFL was a massive success, and the numbers show it. The collaboration grossed over 50 million in revenue. Given the key demographics of the NFL, which is mostly confined to North and South America, one can fathom the popularity of the collab.

3) Marvel

Harbinger of collaborations for Fortnite, Marvel is the franchise that started it all. Since Infinity Guantlet, a profusion of characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Comics have found their way into the game. The franchise's popularity can be comprehended by the fact that Epic dedicated a whole season to Marvel.

While the popular characters made their presence felt in the game, Epic also introduced other lesser popular characters from the multiverse. While other franchises only collaborate for in-game cosmetics, Marvel is deeply involved with Epic and has a substantial role in the lore of the game.

4) Ninja

Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, has proven to be a boon to the game. The streamer was amongst the first few content creators who popularized the game and brought into it a superfluity of young players. To commemorate his popularity and contribution to the game, Fortnite immortalized him as a skin in the game. He was the first ever player to be inducted into the game.

Many streamers like LoserFruit, Ali-A, and others have also been inducted into the Icon Series, but Ninja remains the OG. Though the skin was initially exclusive to the player himself, it was later made available in the item shop. Every dedicated fan found themselves donning this iconic skin and dominating the game.

5) Marshmello

This multiple platinum record holder gave Fortnite its first ever live concert. Marshmello fits the role of trend-setter perfectly. The first ever skin to be inducted into the Icon series and the first musical artist to collaborate with Fortnite, Mashmello has many feathers in his cap when it comes to the game.

He enjoys a massive popluraity across the globe, and the same can be seen in the game. This collaboration has been one of the most successful deals for Epic that pertains to a single artist. The live concert trend that he initiated back in Chapter 1 Season 7 still continues till date.

6) DC

Since Fortnite is deeply involved with superheroes, it would seem unnatural if DC did not make the cut. The world's most popular superhero belongs to the DC multiverse, and it would have been a mistake if Epic had not brought Batman to the game. Other infamous residents of Gotham City have also made their way to Fortnite.

Not just superheroes, but antagonists like Joker, Harley Quinn, and Black Manta have also been introduced to the game. Though the franchise is not involved as intensely as other superhero franchises, DC is still the first comic book to collaborate with the game and launch a dedicated spin-off.

7) Travis Scott

The Astronomical concert elevated the in-game events to the next level. Dubbed surreal and spectacular, no other Fortnite concert has come close to Travis Scott's performance. The event cemented his presence in the game and introduced the players to the artistic level that cosmetic items can assume.

He was an instant hit and in no time became one of the most sought-after characters in the game. The theme of his Astronomical album provided the perfect ground for the developers to come up with interesting and artistic items. This is what made Travis Scott one of the most successful musical collaborations till date.

8) John Wick

The premise of John Wick seems to align with Fortnite. This might be the reason why this skin is so popular in the game. The skin should not be mistaken for the Reaper skin, which looks like an off-brand Keanu Reeves.

The John Wick skin caused quite a stir when it was first released. The character looks strikingly similar to its movie counterpart, and all his weapons seem true-to-life as well. The collab has been so successful that some naive youngsters refer to Keanu as the 'Fortnite Guy'.

9) Naruto

Players could not believe their luck when Epic announced a collaboration with Naruto. Players have been speculating about it for a very long time, and it finally materialized in late 2021, when the game received its first installment of characters from the popular manga series.

This was a first-of-its-kind collab for Epic, and players believed that it would pave the path for other such crossovers. The collab shot to the top, and given its popularity, the developers decided to introduce a second installment of characters into the game.

10) Among Us

Among Us finally collaborated with Epic, bringing into the game its iconic crewmates and internet-breaking distraction dance. Its popularity can be gaged from the fact that the crossover cosmetic items shot to the top of the list of most popular items in no time.

The collab will continue for a whole year and is projected to be one of the biggest IP deals for the company.

