10 missed Fortnite collaboration opportunities that would've been massive hits

Fortnite collaborations have been a huge part of the video game over the past few years. Epic Games started releasing numerous collaboration skins into the game since Chapter 2 was released.

Thanks to these partnerships, players can use many different characters in Fortnite Battle Royale, including Darth Vader, LeBron James, Ariana Grande, Kratos, and Master Chief.

The Fortnite creator has released many amazing collaborations that players have enjoyed. However, there are many other crossovers that would have been a huge hit, and if Epic Games releases them at some point, they will undoubtedly be so in the future as well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

10 Fortnite collaborations like Dragon Ball and GTA that will be absolute hits

1) Dragon Ball

The Dragon Ball Fortnite collaboration would be a massive success (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular anime ever released and it has hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. Epic Games has already brought some anime skins to Fortnite Battle Royale, including Naruto, so it's surprising that Dragon Ball characters haven't been released yet.

Fortunately, it appears that the developer is working to bring several characters from the popular anime to Fortnite. If the latest leaks turn out to be true, four Dragon Ball characters will be added to the game.

2) Transformers

Adding Transformers to Fortnite Battle Royale would be amazing (Image via Activision)

Epic Games is no stranger to robot-like skins in Fortnite Battle Royale. Mecha Team Leader is one of the most popular characters in the game and it has also played a huge role in the storyline.

A potential Fortnite collaboration with Transformers would bring a lot of new amazing skins to the video game. Unfortunately, there haven't been any leaks or hints about this collaboration, so it's unlikely that a crossover will happen anytime soon.

3) Game of Thrones

Khal Drogo in a potential Fortnite collaboration (Image via TheFinalHoss)

Game of Thrones lost a lot of fans with its final season, and it has vanished from popular culture. Still, it had a very interesting story and numerous characters that would make perfect Fortnite Battle Royale skins.

This Fortnite collaboration could add some popular characters to the game, such as John Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Additionally, Epic Games could also release dragons as gliders, which has been the case.

4) GTA - Carl Johnson

Carl Johnson would be a fantastic Fortnite skin (Image via Rockstar Games)

Carl Johnson is the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and is arguably the most iconic character in the franchise. Considering how popular GTA still is, adding CJ would be perfect.

Epic Games has included this popular character in several surveys, so there is a chance that he will come to the game at some point. The next GTA game is in development and Epic could possibly add this popular character to promote the new game once it comes out.

5) Pokemon

Like Dragon Ball, Pokemon has a lot of fans all around the world and many Fortnite players grew up watching it. This is another popular anime that has many different characters that could be added to the video game.

Besides characters who would make perfect skins, it would be amazing to have Pikachu as a back bling! This potential Fortnite collaboration has also been included in surveys, so it will, hopefully, be released one day.

6) Tesla

Fortnite x Tesla collaboration could bring amazing vehicles to the game (Image via Tesla)

This might be the weirdest Fortnite collaboration on the list, but hear me out. Tesla has made some incredible vehicles in the past and they have been selling like hotcakes. Adding them would make the in-game world much more interesting.

Epic Games has collaborated with Ferrari in the past, and this Fortnite collaboration was amazing. But you know what would be even more amazing? Eliminating the final enemy with a Tesla Cybertruck!

7) Minecraft

Who wouldn't want a Minecraft collaboration in Fortnite? (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft is another extremely popular video game that has been out for a long time. Players can create amazing worlds in this game, similar to what they can do in the Fortnite's Creative mode.

These two games have a lot of similarities, so releasing this Fortnite collaboration would make a lot of sense. Epic Games recently released a guide for Minecraft players who want to create worlds in Fortnite, so it won't be surprising if we get this crossover at some point.

8) Family Guy

Family Guy is another popular show on this list and Peter Griffin is its most important character. Besides Peter, the show has many other characters who could be added to Fortnite, and even a dog who could possibly be a new pet!

Peter Griffin was found in the game files over a year ago, but Epic Games still hasn't released him to the game. At this point, the developer is probably just teasing players with a potential Fortnite collaboration.

9) World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft x Fortnite collaboration would be a dream come true (Image via Blizzard)

World of Warcraft's universe is huge, and it has many amazing characters. The video game has been popular for almost two decades and still has millions of active players.

Adding characters like Sylvanas Windrunner or Lich King would be a dream come true. Furthermore, some of the most amazing mounts would be used as gliders in Fortnite.

The next expansion for the game is called Dragonflight and is scheduled to be released by the end of 2022. In a perfect world, players who preorder the game would get an exclusive Fortnite Battle Royale skin.

10) Fast & Furious

Fast and Furious is a popular movie franchise that would be a perfect fit for Fortnite Battle Royale. The franchise has iconic characters, such as Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Luke Hobbs.

Aside from the outfits that could be released for this Fortnite collaboration, Epic Games could also add special vehicles that have been seen in the movies.

The next movie will come out in May 2023 and we already have an idea for a perfect promotion for it!

