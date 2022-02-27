10 rarest Fortnite emotes which were deemed pay-to-win

Fortnite has kept around a fun and unique way for loopers to express themselves through emotes. As of now, there are more than 100+ emotes that are either purchasable or redeemable for players to use. Some emotes originate from Fortnite itself, while others feature real-life dances or movements that have become popular.

Sometimes, emotes cause the character to move in a certain way, which in return gives them a gameplay advantage against gunfire. Some of these emotes were removed and some were not. To this date, there are several emotes that were either in the battle pass or item shop that players used to level up higher than their opponents.

10 Fortnite emotes which got called pay-to-win because of the gameplay advantages they offered

1) Wave

The wave emote was one of the first pay-to-win emotes that was released in the OG days of Fortnite as part of Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass. It provided a major game-play advantage where the looper could cancel out the animation of the pickaxe swing. This, in turn, gave a much faster swing without wasting time.

2) Hand Forged

The hand-forged emote was only available in the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. It gave loopers a major glitch where they were able to use pickaxes even in Shadow form.

3) Bean Bag

The Bean Bag, even though it looked like a normal emote, was very advantageous in water areas. It was a part of Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass. If the water level reached just above the waist area of the looper, they could use this emote which will allow them to stay hidden inside the water completely. This emote was popularly used in Slurpy Swamp.

4) Rolly Rider

The X2 twins showcased how the Rolly Rider emote could be used as a pay-to-win emote on the island. It could be purchased from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks. It helped the looper to travel without being heard by other enemy loopers. It was considered a stealth emote and was faster than the traditional way of crouched movement.

5) Trinity kick

Trinity Kick helps loopers get way above the ground for a long period of time. It is only available for 300 V-Bucks individually or for 800 V-Bucks, with the White Rabbit Bundle. It is used by players to hide themselves for a limited amount of time from the naked eye of the looper at eye-level.

6) Neighbourly Hang

The recent Battle Pass emote from Chapter 3 Season 1 was dedicated to the infamous inverted hang of Spider-Man. It became famous due to its pay-to-win feature. Players can swing in cones and turn invisible if placed on a floor built ahead. It started a popular trend where players were attracted to loot and were scared of surprise attack.

7) Flippin sexy

Fortnite presented the community with a very unique and likable emote known as Flippin Sexy, which could be purchased from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks. The emote was later deemed pay-to-win, where players used it to dodge bullets or even sniper shots due to its movement affecting the looper.

8) Last Forever

The Last Forever emote was popularly used by SypherPK and later hit mainstream pay-to-win cosmetics in the community. It was purchasable from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks. The emote was based on players clicking the interaction button to open a chest but mistakenly doing the emote if done near the chests. It was used near the most-dropped-at Stark Industries' chest.

9) Squat Kick emote

The squat kick emote is another emote that can be used to dodge bullets and sniper shots. It was majorly used back in the OG days of Fortnite chapter 1 and is purchasable via the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks. Players can use this to the fullest and troll their enemies.

10) T-pose

The T- pose is considered one of the most used emotes or purchased in-game emotes in Fortnite history. It could be purchased from the Item Shop for 200 V-Bucks.

Not only was it used as a meme in the community, but it also gave loopers a chance to stand still in a T position without any sound. This made it hard for opponents to spot them in plain sight and also gave the looper a chance to attack first using the emote.

