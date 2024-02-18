12 Fortnite collaborations the community wants to see in Chapter 5 Season 2

In the Fortnite universe, the collaborations in the game have become an integral part of the player experience, allowing players to embody their favorite characters on the virtual battlefield. In a recent Reddit post by u/concrete_jungle, the player listed 12 potential collaborations that the Fortnite community would welcome with open arms.

This article will discuss all 12 collaborations listed in the post and how these massive franchises and personalities could join the Fortnite universe.

The Fortnite community wants these 12 collaborations to come to the game in Chapter 5 Season 2

1) Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy is one of the most well-known RPG franchises of all time, and it is filled with incredible lore and epic fantasy tropes, allowing for a potential collaboration to take players on a journey through Final Fantasy's mythological world.

With iconic characters like Sephiroth and Cloud, the franchise has no shortage of cosmetics that would make for perfect additions to Fortnite's already vast cosmetic library.

Additionally, with Chapter 5 Season 2 rumored to be themed around Greek Mythology, the scale and powerful elements of the Final Fantasy universe could potentially be integrated into the season's theme.

2) Hatsune Miku

Hatsune Miku (Image via PlayStation)

Hatsune Miku is a virtual pop star and vocal synthesizer that could potentially bring her unique blend of style and music to the game. With the game already collaborating with other musical personalities like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande, Hatsune Miku would be the first virtual pop star to come to the game, which would surely be a treat for J-Pop fans.

A J-Pop-inspired in-game concert would definitely make for a surprising yet welcome addition to the upcoming season, something that could also work in the Fortnite Festival's rhythm-based environment.

3) Fullmetal Alchemist

Fullmetal Alchemist (Image via Prime Video)

The potential introduction of characters like Edward and Alphonse Elric from the iconic world of Fullmetal Alchemist would definitely be a milestone for the game in Chapter 5 Season 2. The potential collaboration could bring not just new cosmetics to the game but also new Alchemical powers and Mythics.

Imagine the ability to transmute objects on the fly while trying to fight an enemy, allowing for endless possibilities to the potential crossover.

With the game consistently collaborating with other anime franchises like Dragon Ball, bringing the rich lore of Fullmetal Alchemist to Chapter 5 Season 2 would not be a far-fetched thought.

4) Spongebob Squarepants Movie: Sponge Out of Water

SpongeBob Squarepants Movie: Sponge Out of Water (Image via Paramount Plus)

Not many characters have left an impact on pop culture as SpongeBob Squarepants, and the character and his crew received new designs in the 2015 movie "SpongeBob Squarepants Movie: Sponge Out of Water."

These new designs have attracted a lot of love from fans of the show and the character, as many praise the modern yet classic approach to the designs, and the community would definitely welcome this potential crossover to the game.

5) Persona 5

Persona 5 (Image via PlayStation Store)

The Persona series of games have built a stylish and surreal world over the years, and with Persona 5 being a critically acclaimed entry to the turn-based RPG series, characters from the game would be a perfect addition to Fortnite. Characters like Joker coming to the game could allow players to explore the Metaverse from the Persona franchise in a Battle Royale setting.

With Solid Snake recently becoming the latest addition to the game's Gaming Legends series, Joker and the Phantom Thieves of Hearts could potentially be the next step in the series.

6) The Simpsons

The Simpsons (Image via Disney Plus)

The Simpsons, the iconic animated series that has been running for over 35 years, has consistently been on the community's wishlist for a long time. Seeing characters like Homer and Bart come to Fortnite would be a dream come true for not just fans of the game but also fans of the show.

With the recent announcement of the Disney x Epic Games partnership, there is a strong chance that this collaboration could come to fruition in the future.

7) Spy x Family

Spy x Family (Image via IMDb)

Espionage and family dynamics run deep in Spy x Family, a renowned manga and anime that could be a sensational addition to the Fortnite universe.

With Chapter 5 Season 1 already dealing with themes of espionage with the conflict between the Underground and the Society, a Spy x Family crossover could allow the game to expand on this conflict in the backdrop of the upcoming season.

Yet again, with Epic Games continuing their streak of collaborating with anime franchises, Spy x Family's potential introduction in Chapter 5 Season 2 would not be entirely unrealistic.

8) Adventure Time

Adventure Time (Image via Prime Video)

Adventure Time, the beloved children's show from Cartoon Network is filled with vibrant, colorful characters that would perfectly fit with the whimsical side of Fortnite. Finn and Jake coming to the game, alongside other members of the Adventure Time crew like Princess Bubblegum, could be an interesting addition to the game.

With the recent introduction of Peter Griffin in the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, it's clear that the island can be home to characters with unconventional designs and character models.

9) Ace Attorney

Ace Attorney (Image via Steam)

Ace Attorney is one of the best-known and critically acclaimed visual novel video game series in the world, and Phoenix Wright bringing his law practice to Fortnite could be an interesting twist.

While this would be one of the trickier potential collaborations to navigate due to the series' visual novel nature, it would undoubtedly attract a lot of eyes from the community, with fans of Ace Attorney rushing to secure the library of potential skins this collaboration could bring.

10) Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog (Image via Rotten Tomatoes)

Sonic The Hedgehog has been an icon in the gaming industry for as long as players can remember, giving Super Mario Bros. a run for their money when it came to popularity, and The Blue Blur would definitely be a collaboration that the community would love to see.

The possibilities for this crossover are endless, with the potential for a Mythic dash that allows players to embody the Hedgehog's speed or the introduction of the Golden Rings as a currency.

Additionally, since the third installment in Sonic The Hedgehog is set to debut in cinemas later this year, it could present the perfect opportunity for Epic Games to bring the SEGA mascot to the game.

11) Toy Story

Toy Story (Image via Empire)

One of the most beloved animated films of all time, Toy Story has a whole cast of characters that could be seamlessly integrated into the Fortnite universe, appealing to fans and players of all ages.

A potential Buzz Lightyear or Woody skin would definitely bring with it a sense of nostalgia for fans of the film series, allowing players to experience these characters from a brand-new lens.

This collaboration is set to come to the game sooner or later since it will play a significant part in the gaming universe being built by Disney and Epic Games.

12) Spider-Punk

Spider-Punk (Image via Entertainment Weekly)

Spider-Man has had a huge presence in Fortnite, with multiple variations of the character already joining the roster in the past. However. the community is awaiting the introduction of Spider-Punk, an alternate version of Spider-Man who made his mark in 2023's Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse, garnering a significant fanbase.

With his unique art and animation style, Hobie Brown could open up new avenues for characters like him in the game's future, allowing a wide variety of animated characters to join the Fortnite universe.

