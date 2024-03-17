3 things players love about Fortnite 5 Season 2 (and 3 things they dislike)

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is slowly becoming one of the most beloved and exciting seasons in a long time. The sheer amount of content introduced by Epic Games is impressive, and that, mixed with the larger-than-life theme of Greek Mythology, is shaping this season up to be a memorable one.

However, like it is with every season, it's not all sunshine and rainbows when it comes to the content in Chapter 5 Season 2, with some aspects being more underwhelming than others.

This article will discuss three things that players are loving in Chapter 5 Season 2 so far while also breaking down three things that failed to live up to players’ expectations.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Fortnite community is a big fan of these things in Chapter 5 Season 2

1) The Greek Mythology theme

Expand Tweet

While Chapter 5 Season 1 was initially launched as a massive overhaul to Fortnite with a grounded and personal narrative focusing on the capture of Peely, the drastic escalation of the storyline with the inclusion of Greek Gods has been a welcome one. Players are appreciating this larger-than-life narrative, bringing life to the game’s storyline, which a lot of players felt was being ignored in previous seasons.

This is only made better by the introduction of Story quests that directly tie in to the storyline while also giving players XP to progress through the Battle Pass.

2) The various mobility options

Expand Tweet

The Story quests are not the only beloved new addition to the game, as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 also brings players a ton of new ways to approach mobility and navigate the Chapter 5 map more swiftly. The Wings of Icarus allow players to take to the skies and fly to their desired location while also possessing offensive capabilities to catch players off guard.

Additionally, the new Underworld Dash ability is another new addition that not only makes movement more swift and flashy but also possesses the ability to negate fall damage if executed right.

Players can acquire this ability from the River Styx water found in abundance in the Underworld biome or with the Aspect of Agility acquired by defeating Cerberus at the Grim Gate POI.

3) The Battle Pass

Expand Tweet

A plus point of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 that ties back into the Greek Mythology theme, the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass allows players to embody the Greek Gods themselves. From the guard dog of the Underworld, Cerberus, to the king of the Gods himself, Zeus, the Battle Pass is filled to the brim with Greek Mythology-themed cosmetics.

However, it doesn’t end there as the Battle Pass also includes Korra, the popular water bender from Avatar: The Last Airbender, as the bonus skin. Korra is the only collaboration in the Battle Pass and serves as a precursor for the upcoming Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration event.

Players believe these things could have been executed better in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

1) The still ongoing sniper rifle meta

Expand Tweet

The Reaper Sniper Rifle was one of the most contentious weapons added to Fortnite at the launch of Chapter 5. With its one-shot capability and more than one bullet in the magazine, only enhanced by the Weapon Mods, every other player was carrying a sniper rifle to cope with the new sniper meta in the game.

While many players expected the Reaper Sniper Rifle to be vaulted in Chapter 5 Season 2, owing to its overpowered nature and criticisms from the Fortnite community, they were surprised to see it was still a part of the loot pool.

This has certainly soured the taste of the new season for a lot of players who are understandably frustrated that the highly controversial one-shot sniper rifle meta has managed to cross over into a new season.

2) Some of the new weapons

Expand Tweet

While the mobility side of things has certainly received an upgrade in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the same can't be said for the weapons arsenal. With Epic Games vaulting beloved and powerful weapons such as the Striker AR and some not-so-powerful weapons like the Enforcer AR in Fortnite, it seems like the replacements for these weapons are not what players expected.

The new Warforged Assault Rifle undoubtedly does what it's meant to do, with pretty good accuracy and damage output. However, the gun's recoil is way too wild for many players, taking away the efficiency it initially seemed to have.

Moreover, the new Huntress DMR, while somewhat potent and powerful, is outclassed in every way by the Reaper Sniper Rifle, negating any reason to carry the weapon, even in its Mythic form that can be acquired by defeating the Zeus Boss NPC at the Mount Olympus POI.

3) The Thunderbolt of Zeus

Expand Tweet

While many players are loving the addition of the Thunderbolt of Zeus, it is proving to be a double-edged sword for many. The Thunderbolt's ability to damage players through walls has become a huge point of contention and worry for many players who argue that the weapon needs a serious nerf to be a feasible and balanced element of Fortnite.

Additionally, another problem that adds to the criticism around the Thunderbolt is its spawn rate. Many players expected the Thunderbolt to be something that players could only acquire by defeating Zeus, and to their surprise, it can not only be found in regular Chests but also sometimes as floor loot.

While the item is undoubtedly fun to use and accentuates the Greek Mythology theme of the season, players feel like it needs a few tweaks to make it the best it can be.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!