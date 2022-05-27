4 reasons you're losing your games of Fortnite (& 4 ways to fix it)

Mastering the art of battle in Fortnite is no easy task. There are numerous dynamics to take into consideration alongside several other factors, such as terrain, tactics, and arsenal selection. When these are combined, they ensure that only the best of players are able to win Victory Royales at a consistent rate.

This is why many players tend to lose every match. While the game may look cartoonish in nature, winning does require a lot of skill and planning. Such being the case, a few reasons can be compiled as to why Loopers perform poorly in matches. Similarly, a few tips can also be shared as to how to overcome limitations and make the most of every match.

These maybe just a few reasons why as to why Loopers lose matches in Fortnite

1) Using a wrong combination of guns

Guns in Fortnite play a pivotal role in helping players gain a Victory Royale. However, there is no "one fit for all" gun in-game. Each one has a specific role it can fulfill. When used in a situation that doesn't adhere to the gun's specifications, things go awry.

This leads to the player being overwhelmed in combat and eventually being out-gunned. Even if they are able to secure a Mythic or Legendary gun - without the correct combat parameters - it will make little to no difference. This is why most professional players use a mixture of different guns during the match

2) Firing from the hip

For first-timers in Fortnite, firing from the hip or hip-fire mode is the most natural thing to do. Since they can see their surroundings while popping off rounds, it helps maintain a clear view of the battlefield. However, in doing so, accuracy suffers a lot.

While this technique will work in the first few matches in-game, it is mostly because players will be facing bots. As they are replayed by real-players, shooting from the hip will yield no results. This will take away any edge they may have in combat and leave them at the mercy of their opponent.

3) Rushing in blindly into battle

Battles in Fortnite can be intense. In some situations, rushing into the fray feels invigorating. Getting a few body-shots and inflicting damage sends a rush of adrenaline and dopamine to a player's brain. However, after the initial success, things soon turn to failure.

Rushing blindly into battle leaves the players with a false sense of security and achievement. After the initial momentum ends, the enemy begins to fight back. With no plans in place or strategy implemented, it will not take long to be sent back to the lobby.

4) Not knowing when to let go of a potential kill

One of the most frustrating feelings in Fortnite is when the enemy is about to die but somehow manages to escape. To ensure that the ammo spent inflicting damage does not go to waste, players will often chase their prey to the ends of the map if needed. At times, this becomes risky.

Chasing an opponent through an active war zone may attract unwanted attention. Since most players run-and-gun to try and secure the kill, the noise gives away their location. Before they know it, enemy players are hot on their trail and out for blood. The hunter soon becomes the hunted and escape becomes impossible.

These tips will help Loopers win more matches in Fortnite

1) Tactics over brute force

Going in Rambo-style with a light machine gun blazing will surely send opponents running for cover. But once safely behind cover, they will be able to fight back. Instead of showcasing bravado and brute force. This being the case, players will find better odds of success by strategizing and using tactics.

This will allow players to compensate for any situation and adapt on the fly, making it harder for them to be killed in battle. Furthermore, with enough practice, they will be able to counter any tactic used by the enemy. This could work in their favor as they will be able to lure opponents into a false sense of victory.

2) Learn how to create a loot-path while rotating

Loot is the life-blood of any Battle Royale game and this holds true in Fortnite as well. Without good loot, the odds of winning, let alone surviving, drop drastically. This makes securing a Victory Royale nearly impossible. Apart from looting, learning how to rotate will be a life-saver as well.

Taking these two tactics and strategies and merging them into one is called loot-pathing. Players will be able to rotate while picking up loot in the process. This reduces the time it takes to effectively loot and ensures that players do not become stationary.

3) Establish the high ground before engaging

Be it in Fortnite's Zero-Build or normal mode, holding the high ground increases the odds of success dramatically. Aside from having better shooting angles, it becomes harder to be accurately targeted as well. Furthermore, depending on the mode and landscape, pushing to high ground may not be possible.

If players play their cards correctly, they can become king of the hill and lock down an entire region of the map. Anyone who dares push will either be gunned down immediately or will sustain heavy damage. In either case, healing items will be wasted, which in turn lowers their combat efficiency.

4) Don't hold back on using utility items

Utility items play a huge role in Fortnite. These come in all shapes and sizes. There's one for every job requirement. Knowing how to use these items will benefit the player hugely in-game. Since they rotate every season, there's never a dull moment to be had.

Furthermore, utility items are not just effective against players. They can be used against vehicles and builds alike. Some can even be used as substitutes for certain guns if the need arises.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

