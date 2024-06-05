5 best Fortnite Cartoon Skins you can use in-game

The latest season of Fortnite is out with a bang, with players diving into the sandy biome in their best Fortnite Cartoon Skins to claim the coveted Victory Royale. This Fallout-inspired season is just getting started and promises to offer players a chaotic and mayhem-filled season with a host of new additions that make the gameplay exhilarating.

Skins are one of the most coveted features in the Fortnite universe. The ability to dive into battle dressed like your favorite character or superhero makes the experience even more enjoyable. Here's a list of the best Fortnite Cartoon Skins players can use in-game:

These 5 best Fortnite Cartoon Skins will turn heads wherever you go!

1) Toon Meowscles

Knock out enemies in black and white with Toon Meowscles (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Toon Meowscles is possibly the most cartoonish entry in this list. This monochrome skin offers a throwback to the good old days of Dave Fleischer's Betty Boop and Popeye. This skin perfectly stands out in the colorful world of Fortnite and adds a decadent retro charm to your character!

Trending

Toon Meowscles was first introduced in Chapter 2, Season 6 in 2021 and has been unvaulted recently. This Rare skin also includes a Toona Can Backbling and is one of the top skins in the Inkville Gang set. This skin costs 1400 V-Bucks and is going to set you apart on the battlefield!

2) Kawspeely

Cross out all enemies with the Kawspeely skin (Image via Epic Games)

Kawspeely is one of the most legendary skins in Fortnite and is a coveted fan favorite. This Rare outfit is part of the KAWS set released in Chapter 3 Season 3 on July 03, 2022, and is designed in partnership with the famous designer Kaws or Brian Donnelly.

Kawspeely is more than just an outfit - it is a piece of art designed by KAWS, featuring the signature crossed-out features. This skin is a huge hit among art lovers and players grab it as soon as it makes an appearance in the item shop. The skin can be purchased with 1200 V-Bucks when it appears in the store.

3) Naruto Uzumaki

Harness your chakra and jump into battle with Naruto (Image via Epic Games)

The 7th Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, Naruto needs no introduction. This ramen-loving, fox-taming character is a fan-favourite as one of the most popular anime protagonists of all time. The Epic skin with its orange variant for teenage Naruto and white robe for Hokage Naruto is a grand way for players to feel their presence in-game.

This skin was first introduced as part of the Naruto set on November 16, 2021, and includes the Scroll backbling as part of the set. You can purchase this Epic Skin for 1500 V-Bucks and it will make a fine addition to a player's inventory of best Fortnite Cartoon Skins.

4) Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo is a dynamic and beautiful skin to use in-game (Image via Epic Games)

The masked protagonist Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most famous sorcerers of his era, recognised as the strongest in the world. This charming man has dazzled players all across and has been a huge hit since it was introduced in Chapter 4, Season 3.

This Epic skin can be purchased from the item shop for 1500 V-Bucks and comes with the 'sweet-selection' backbling as well. This skin is one of the best Fortnite Cartoon Skins to play with in Chapter 5 Season 3.

5) Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

Spider-Man is one of the best Fortnite Cartoon Skins (Image via Epic Games)

Rush into battle with your spidey sense tingling in this amazing skin inspired by Miles Morales, the Spider-Man in Earth 1610 known from the widely popular 'Across the Spiderverse' movies. This sleek skin is sure to stand out and exude power on the battlefield.

The Miles Morales Epic Skin was first introduced in Chapter 4, Season 2 on May 23, 2023, and players can purchase this skin from the item shop for 1500 V-Bucks when it is listed again. This skin is a must-have for players looking to stand out with the best Fortnite Cartoon Skins.

These are the best Fortnite Cartoon Skins that players can use to rush to the sandy world of Wrecked in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. This exciting season is filled with Fallout-themed items, weapons, and newly named locations that make it a real treat for players and is a great season to grab all the fantastic Battle Pass rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback