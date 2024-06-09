The latest season of Fortnite is underway, with players across the globe jumping onto the sandy map of Wrecked in their best Fortnite NPC skins and battling it out. This high-octane season is lined up with a host of new items, weapons, and bosses that players can defeat and earn some bragging rights.

Over the years, Fortnite has introduced some memorable non-playable characters who have shaped the plot and story of Fortnite, adding their unique touch to it. Here are five NPCs whose skins you can use in-game as long as you have them.

NOTE: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

These are the 5 best Fortnite NPC Skins you can use in-game

1) Valeria

Trending

Valeria is one of the most important characters in Fortnite lore (Image via Epic Games)

Valeria is one of the most popular NPCs and bosses in Fortnite history and an integral part of the lore of the island. She was introduced as a hostile boss in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 on December 3, 2023, in the v28.00 update. This skin features tons of customizations and superlevels that players could unlock on the Bonus Rewards page.

This fiery skin has many customization options for fans and is one of the most-used NPC skins in Fortnite. Gamers could obtain this Legendary skin from the Chapter 5, Season 1 Battle Pass.

2) Peter Griffin

Peter Griffin is a fan-favorite NPC and character (Image via Epic Games)

Peter Griffin is one of the most recognizable animated characters in recent history. This jolly character, with his distinct laugh, received a swole update and was introduced as a hostile NPC in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 on December 3, 2023, in the v28.00 update.

The Peter Griffin outfit has five variants, with the Gold Plated Peter Griffin being the fan-favorite skin. Players who have this skin can pair it with the Petercopter Glider and the Pinata Brian Back Bling. As a rising meme, this is one of the best Fortnite NPC skins.

3) Peely

The cheerful banana remains one of the best Fortnite NPC Skins (Image via Epic Games)

Peely is one of the most popular bananas and characters on the island in Fortnite. This yellow protector of potassium was introduced in the season 8 Battle Pass in the v8.00 update and is one of the most used skins (including his many variants).

Peely has many variants and versions across the Chapters and seasons, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Players also pair this shiny, yellow skin with the Peely Pick Pickaxe and the Nana Nana emote.

4) Oscar

The furry fiend is one of the most sought-after skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Oscar is one of the most recognizable NPCs in recent times and is a fearless foe and menacing skin. This outfit was introduced to players in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass as part of the v28.00 update on December 3, 2023.

This menacing tiger has seven variants in the skin, including superlevels that players could unlock on the Bonus Rewards page. Oscar is a dynamic skin that strikes fear on the battlefield, and gamers usually choose Shock Brawler Oscar, which is considered the coolest variant of this furry fiend.

5) Darth Vader

Darth Vader remains one of the best Fortnite NPC Skins (Image via Epic Games)

The Supreme Leader of the Empire and the face of the Dark Side remains one of the most used skins and recognizable NPCs, making several appearances in recent years as part of special Star Wars events. This outfit was introduced to players in the Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 Battle Pass on June 5, 2022, as part of the v21.00 update.

Darth Vader is a dynamic presence on the map, and this caped crusader of darkness is best paired with the Sigil of the Empire Pickaxe and the Imperial March emote, which is one of the character's signature moves. Players can get their hands on this Darth Vader set when it appears in the Item Shop again.

These are the five best Fortnite NPC Skins that players can use in Fortnite to express their love/hate for certain non-playable characters. The latest season of Fortnite is underway with major action, and gamers are diving into the sandy world of Wrecked.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback