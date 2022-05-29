5 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 POIs that may change (& 5 that will stay the same)

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 coming to an end, major map changes are likely to occur. Buildings and entire POIs may be traded out for newer or different variants of the same. Given the ongoing situation on the island, they may even be destroyed.

Although this list hasn't been leaked or shared with loopers, based on the way things are going, some speculation can be drawn out about the same. However, there's no guarantee of them coming true.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Something is most definitely going to happen to these POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

5) The Daily Bugle

The Daily Bugle has been in-game for two straight seasons. Given it's a collaborative POI, it has to leave the map sometime. Well, with The Collider powering up and about to destroy the island, this location will likely be wiped clean.

Furthermore, since the entire Marvel crossover featuring Spider-Man and Doctor Strange has come to an end, there's no reason to have it in-game. Once Chapter 3 Season 3 begins, the POI is likely to lay in ruin.

4) Launchpad

Launchpad is a significant landmark on the island. From there, The Seven will be able to return to their home base among the stars and launch reconnaissance missions. Without it, they would lose the ability to move about.

This is precisely why the Imagined Order is likely to destroy this location during the live event. By crippling The Seven's ability to travel rapidly, they essentially cut off their supply chain to their home base.

3) Tilted Towers

As is the tradition in Fortnite, Tilted Towers has to be destroyed. There is no why or why not; there is only destruction. Currently, the POI is already worse for wear. Many of the structures in the area have been damaged.

With it being located so close to Loot Lake and The Collider, something is bound to happen to this POI. It might not get destroyed completely, but rather leveled to the ground and rebuilt later.

2) The Collider

Mecha is nearly up and running. With new improvements being a shiny new paint job, the robot looks better than ever. Knowing The Seven, they probably gave it a technical upgrade as well.

With so much raw power at its disposal, it will be able to destroy The Collider with ease. It's either going to blow it up or perhaps rip it off the ground. Either way, the POI will not make it past the live event.

1) Seven Outposts

The Seven Outposts have been a safe haven for Loopers since Fortnite Chapter 3 began. They provided shelter and plenty of loot to those who needed it. However, with The Collider brought into the fold, the Imagined Order is bound to unleash its power.

The organization will likely be targeting all bases of The Seven, taking them offline one by one. Destroying their infrastructure will be vital to pushing back The Seven and retaking control of the island.

These POIs have a high chance of being unaffected at the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

5) Command Cavern & The Fortress

With the Imagined Order holding all the cards, their stronghold POIs are likely to ride out the live event easily. Even if The Fortress does take a bit of damage, its counterpart, Commander Cavern, will stand firm.

Since it's built into the side of a mountain, this underground bunker will be able to withstand anything thrown at it - including Mecha. This POI will likely remain on the map until the end of the Chapter.

4) Sanctuary

Although the Sanctuary is not the most defended or guarded POI on the map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, it's not easy to attack it head-on. Even if the Imagined Order launched an all-out attack, the POI would stand firm.

Given that the area is vital to The Seven, it will likely stay on the island until the end of Chapter 3. However, the same cannot be said for any POIs surrounding the location.

3) Loot Lake

Although The Collider and everything related to the live event is located next to Loot Lake, it's unlikely that anything will happen to the POI. Since there are no buildings in the area, the worst that can happen is that the water in the lake somehow evaporates.

Although this would kill off all aquatic life, the location would not change much. Furthermore, given its placement on the map, it's unlikely that Epic Games will be removing it anytime soon from Fortnite Chapter 3.

2) Looper Landing

Looper Landing is not an important POI by any means. It's just a mini-island located on the far eastern side of the map, and yet, it will be left in pristine condition until the end. Why? Readers may ask.

This location was the starting area for Loopers as they started Fortnite Chapter 3. Owing to this, the developers will not change anything about it. It's also too far away from the war zone and active combat areas.

1) Crashed Airship sites

The Imagined Order is not the kind of organization in Fortnite that cleans up after themselves. They leave a trail of broken buildings wherever they go. This is no different this season.

Since the airships have served their purpose, cleaning them up from the ocean floor makes no sense. They'll probably be left there to rust and be absorbed by the ocean.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar