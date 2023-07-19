5 Fortnite villains who will shine in Chapter 4 & ahead

Fortnite plays host to a colorful array of characters. Some good, others bad, but all of them entertaining nonetheless. Over the years, there have been heroes such as The Foundation, Agent Jones, and of course, Peely, but for some reason, villains are always more alluring. Given their backstory and god-like powers, they often threaten all of reality - which is exciting as far as storylines go.

On that note, while there are many villains in Fortnite, only a few can be considered as major threats to reality. While not all of them are present in the current phase of the storyline, they are still around - somewhere in the vastness of the metaverse, waiting to strike when the time is right.

Innovator Slone and four other villains who will shine in Fortnite Chapter 4 and beyond

1) Innovator Slone

Slone, every version of her likely wants to watch the world burn (Image via Twitter/ShahdElkashif)

While Innovator Slone may have turned over a new leaf in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, trusting her is rather difficult. Even with Optimus Prime vouching for her, those who were part of Operation Sky Fire will not soon forget her treachery. Despite leaving the Imagined Order, it's hard to trust her. For that reason, while she may not be a villain in the true sense, it's a good idea to keep her on the watchlist.

Given that she was aiming her Thermal DMR at other characters in the Chapter 4 Season 3's trailer while smirking, that's never a good indication. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what her role wil be in this phase of the storyline. If nothing else, her antics will be interesting to say the least.

2) Geno

Geno's younger snapshot failed to live up to his expectations (Image via Twitter/ViC071606)

Geno has been missing for a while now. After being defeated by the combined effort of several characters such as Wolverine and The Sisters, he's out of the picture for the time being. After being dragged into the Zero Point, he disappeared without a trace. However, being the omnipresent entity that he is, his remnants are reforming and he will soon be whole again.

While a snapshot of him, The Ageless, was present in Chapter 4 Season 1, he didn't really live up to the villainous expectations of Geno. That being said, Geno will show up again to take back what is his, but the question remains. Given that time works differently in the metaverse, while for players it may take a few seasons, for him, it may just be a matter of moments. Nevertheless, he will return eventually.

3) Cube Queen

She will return, and when she does, who will defeat her this time? (Image via Twitter/Levia_Lotus)

The Cube Queen met a watery death at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Everyone present during "The End" live event witnessed it first-hand. Once the island began to flip over, The Pyramid and the Cube Queen slid off and fell straight into the ocean. But this does not mean that she's gone. Unlike regular villains in Fortnite, she's no ordinary character.

With the ability to command the Purple and Golden Cubes, she has the power to corrupt entire realities. For a villain wielding that much strength, a few thousand gallons of seawater will not be enough to stop her. That said, she is very much alive and the other factions of the Last Reality slowly showing up on the island, her return is likely imminent.

4) The General

The General is likely a super Kymera (Image via Epic Games)

When the Kymera arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, it was evident that they were preparing to seize reality and take the Zero Point for themselves. While the Kymera themselves were generic in design, it seems that there were more of them than originally showcased. Thanks to a recent leak, it has come to light that a Kymera called The General is yet to be added to the game.

Unlike his kin, The General is rather buff and built like a tank. It's clear that he's no lackey, but rather a NPC Boss. Although he's yet to be showcased in-game, given that Epic Games has removed the website on which his concept art was featured, it's an indication that he has a role to play. If and when the Kymera return, it's very likely that he will be leading them into battle.

5) Midas

All that glitters is Midas' doing (Image via Twitter/imhotshotpics)

Midas is not really a villain, but he's neither a hero in any way. While his war with the Imagined Order might be just, his end-goal is not. Akin to factions like The Unseen, he too wants to take control of everything on the island. While his methods are a bit more humane, his backstory and connection to organized crime cannot be disregarded.

It's true, Midas has not been seen in Fortnite for years at this point, but as Donald Mustard pointed out in a video, he's not dead. This indicates that he's either in hiding or biding his time while rebuilding his personal army. Whichever is true, he will make a return, and when he does, the Fortnite community will be turned upside down.